Italy raises lockdown violation fine to EUR 5,000

In Italy, which is the COVID-19 worst-affected country in the EU, the fine for violating the tough restrictions of movement has been raised to 5 000 euros. Germany has, meanwhile, banned people from gathering in groups of more than two, DW reports.

By Sunday, March 22, Italy has registered 59,138 people infected with COVID-19 and 5,476 deaths related to the disease. After shutting down all non-essential factories and companies in the country, Italy is looking at highly specific measures to control the coronavirus outbreak.

In the hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy, the government has banned any exercise that cannot be carried out on personal property and set a radius for how far people can take their dogs for a walk: 200 metres. Fines for violations have been raised to EUR 5,000. Two-thirds of the coronavirus-related deaths in the country have been reported from this region, DW reports.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel must now go into quarantine, her spokesman Steffen Seibert has announced. She has also announced drastic, Germany-wide measures on limiting contact among the population down to two persons.