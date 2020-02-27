Italy registers 80 new cases of coronavirus in one day

In Italy, the infection of the novel coronavirus has been diagnosed to 400 people, of which 80 have been registered during Wednesday, February 26, BBC reports.

The rise in infections in Italy, the main focus of infection in Europe, represents a 25% surge in 24 hours. Several European countries announced new cases traced to Italy, BBC wrote.

The worst-hit territories are in the industrial north of Italy: Lombardy, the region around Milan, and Veneto near Venice.

Italian government officials have sought to reassure the public, and insisted steps were being taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Schools, universities and cinemas have been kept closed and several public events cancelled.

BBC reports that EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides told reporters after meeting the Italian Health Minister in the capital, Rome: «This is a situation of concern, but we must not give in to panic. (..) There are still many unknowns about this virus and in particular its origin and how it spreads.»