Italy to shut schools over Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak

In Italy, which is battling the most serious coronavirus outbreak in Europe, the government has decided to close all schools for 10 days, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

A total of 107 people have now been killed by the coronavirus in Italy and over 3 000 cases of infection have been diagnosed, mostly in north, but others have been confirmed in 19 of Italy’s 20 regions.

Other health safety measures include the requirement for all professional sport, including Serie A football matches, to be played behind closed doors for a month, BBC wrote.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte urged all Italians to «do their part».

«We are in the same boat, whoever has the helm has the duty to indicate the route, we must make an extra effort, we must do it together,» he stated, as quoted by the BBC.