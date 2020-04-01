Iveta Zalpētere appointed as Riga city’s vice-executive director

On Tuesday, 31 March, Riga City Council’s interim administration appointed Iveta Zalpētere as the vice-executive director, as reported by the city council.

This means that as of Tuesday, 31 March, Zalpētere will be performing the duties of Juris Radzevičs while he is suspended.

The city council notes Zalpētere has extensive experience in monitoring capital associations and representing them, as her previous employment posting included the Privatization Agency, where she was responsible for management of state capital shares in Citadele Bank, Lattelecom and Latvijas Mobilais telefons.

Additionally, Zalpētere worked as council chairperson of AS Ventas osta, the state secretary in once Latvia’s Children and Family Affairs Ministry, as well as director of the Private Rights Department in Justice Ministry.

Zalpētere has also provided legal advice in private law practice for seven years. She has a Master’s degree in Law Sciences, which she acquired at the Faculty of Law of the University of Latvia.

As previously reported, Riga City Council’s interim administration’s head Edvīns Balševics has suspended the city’s executive director Juris Radzevičs.

Radzevičs is suspended from his post for the duration of an investigation of possible violations, as explained by the head of the interim administration.