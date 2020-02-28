Jakrins reportedly a beneficiary in a company that organizes Brasas and Deglava bridge repairs

Long-standing Riga City Council official Emīls Jakrins, who was in charge of the Transport Department not long ago, is beneficiary and factual owner of LLC TecPro Construction, which is a contractor to Lithuanian company Kauno tiltai, which has been hired by the city council to repair Brasas and Deglavas bridges, as reported by Diena newspaper, referencing unofficial information.

Jakriks denied this information, calling this «foolishness». Data from Firmas.lv states that the sole owner and true beneficial owner in LLC TecPro Construction, which was founded in 2011, is Artūrs Bergholcs. TV3 programme Nekā personīga reports that Bergholcs is a good friend of Jakrins’.

As reported by Diena, the mutual contract between TecPro Construction and Kauno tiltai states that Kauno tiltai is only a formal contractor, whereas the actual work is performed by TecPro Construction. However, even TecPro Construction performs no actual work except for work organization and attraction of other contractors for what is normally performed by the head company.

According to information from the newspaper, the contract between Kaun tiltai and Riga City Council’s Transport Department was originally composed in a way that allows Kauno tiltai manipulate prices.

The company’s tactic is simple – by performing work in accordance with outlined and outcompeted positions where calculation is possible with market prices. Then there is a sudden appearance of previously unplanned work, and this is where it is possible for them to multiply costs, the newspaper reports.

As reported by Diena, it is believed Harmony’s and Jakrin’s led Transport Department has created the conditions for artificial inflation of prices and diversion of profits elsewhere, such as for the financing of possible illegal interests. This scheme may have also secured illegal income for Harmony. As Jakrins lost his post in the Transport Department’s management, Harmony has tried securing his approval as at least Riga City Council’s Development Department’s head, whereas coalition partner Honour to Service Riga representative Oļegs Burovs did not agree with this, which is why he lost Harmony’s support.

Burovs also rejected Harmony’s wish to dismiss Transport Department’s previously re-approved director Vitālijs Reinbahs.

Jakrins denied to Diena that he had in any way contributed to any artificial inflation of prices, saying that every contract was signed in accordance with regulations and all additional work is performed in accordance with already outlined price positions.

As previously reported, Jakrins plans to be Harmony’s candidate in April’s Riga City Council snap elections.