Jānis Vitenbergs approved in Latvia’s Economy Minister's post

On Thursday, 2 April, Latvia’s Saeima approved parliamentarian Jānis Vitenbergs as the country’s economy minister.

Vitenbergs, who until now was Saeima’s National Economy committee’s head, will replace his colleague Ralfs Nemiro in the aforementioned post.

69 parliamentarians voted in favour of Vitenbergs, six voted against and two parliamentarians abstained in the vote.

Following Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s invitation, KPV LV picked Vitenbergs to replace Nemiro. Later he was supported in the Saeima by the prime minister as well. However, submission of this topic to the Saeima was delayed slightly by the argument between KPV LV and the New Conservative Party (JKP).

«We live in difficult times, […] which we will be able to overcome if we work together. Our country’s goal is limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the lives of each and every resident. This is why the government has made a number of decisions associated with limitations and support for entrepreneurs to help get through the difficult times. Under these conditions the government functions without an economy minister, but we need this post filled to exit the crisis,» said the prime minister.

Kariņš said in support of Vitenbergs that he has successfully led Saeima’s National Economy Committee and multiple law amendments were reviewed under his management. «He was responsible for the different sectors and needs of the industry. This means he will be able to participate in the government’s work. Vitenbergs has received a permit to work with official secrets, because he has worked in Saeima’s National Security Committee,» says the prime minister.

On top of that, Kariņš said Vitenbergs can justify his opinion in relation to economic affairs.

JPK member Gatis Eglītis stressed that his party stands with security matters, stressing that professional people that raise no suspicions in security services should work in high-ranking state posts.

Saeima deputy Valērijs Agešins explained his party – Harmony – will not support Vitenbergs. «It is possible he is a nice person, but we know nothing about his programme or economic vision. We know nothing about his knowledge and skills in the field of economics. We cannot take responsibility for Vitenbergs,» said Agešins.

Saeima deputy Viktors Valainis said it is not normal for a country to not have an economy minister in a time when the economic situation is very poor. The Union of Greens and Farmers will support Vitenbergs because «no one changes horse on a crossing» and Vitenbergs, as the head of Saeima’s National Economy Committee will remain in charge of economic affairs.

Valainis does admit ZZS offers support in advance and expects a clear vision for the support the state may offer businessmen to save them from the dramatic situation in the economic sector.

Saeima deputy Didzis Šmits says the last minister – Nemiro – had his permit to work with official secrets revoked not long ago. If no explanation is provided why this was done the question rises if security services are trying to influence democratic processes, the politician adds.

He also said he and Vitenbergs have discussed the situation in the economy, and the minister candidate confirmed to him he has plans to correct «incorrect conditions for support for entrepreneurs».