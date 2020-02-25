JKP hints at wanting Andris Šķēle added to Magnitsky list of sanctions

According to the New Conservative Party (JKP), the so-called Magnitsky list of sanctions should be expanded with other Latvian oligarchs. Particularly, the party hints of hoping to see ex-politician Andris Šķēle among those on the list.

In its 25 February statement to the press, JKP mentioned that the party would never support businesses with ties with Šķēle or his family in the project involving the construction of the National Acoustic Concert Hall in Riga.

At the same time, the statement mentions that JKP believe names of other Latvian oligarchs who use their influence for personal interests should be added to the global Magnitsky list of sanctions.

When asked if the party’s statement could mean a desire to see Šķēle on the Magnitsky list, JKP board member Gatis Eglītis said he would rather not answer such a question, only adding that the list of sanctions should be expanded.

JKP board member Krišjānis Feldmans said that he can «neither confirm, nor deny» if this is the party’s goal.

The politician stressed that how and if the list could be expanded is a question that should be asked to the people who compile the list, adding that JKP does not have such a competence.

During the meeting of the party’s council on Saturday it was stressed multiple times that JKP has succeeded in adding Aivars Lembergs on the list of sanctions. Feldmans, however, said it was accomplished because JKP has secured the opportunity to form a government without the Union of Greens and Farmers (ZZS).

«Had ZZS been allowed to be in the government, it is highly unlikely Lembergs would have been added to the list of sanctions. Because JKP has ensured ZZS is out of the coalition, the people who make the list were able to act and add Lembergs to the list,» said the Saeima deputy.

Feldmans did not say specifically if JKP wants Šķēle to be added to the list of people under sanctions. «I don’t want to say JKP wants to see any specific person on the Magnitsky list. We have no say in this. This is something for people who observe the political process. We trust these people,» said the politician.

As previously reported, government parties in Latvia have agreed that the National Concert Hall in Riga is to be established on private land, which will be bought out in time, as previously reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga. Coalition parties’ decision coincides with the proposal that was presented to Culture Ministry by a company owned by Šķēle’s family almost a year ago.