Jūlijs Krūmiņš punished for illegally financing parties, but «would do it again»

The first criminal case regarding illegal financing of political parties For Latvia from the Heart (NSL) and the Union of Greens and Farmers (ZZS) to have reached a ruling has concluded with fines that are smaller than the amounts of illegal financing provided to both parties. Although businessman Jūlijs Krūmiņš and his so-called financier Jorens Raitums have paid their respective fines, the businessman publicly boasts not taking the fine serious, adding that he is prepared to do this again, as reported by LTV programme De Facto.

Journalists of the programme received from the office of the prosecutor both rulings on ending the criminal process along with the prosecutor’s statement on the penalty by prosecutor Ilga Paegle. However, documents do not provide a clear answer why the fine is what it is, the programme reports.

In Jūlijs Krūmiņš’s case, the fine does not even reach the amount of money that was paid illegally to both parties, De Facto reports.

The amount enforced from Jūlijs Krūmiņš reaches EUR 77.4 thousand, whereas Raitums was to pay back EUR 8 600, De Facto explains.

«NSL was provided financial assistance worth EUR 60 000 by Krūmiņš and Raitums. This amount includes both donations from mediators and the payment for services provided to Inguna Sudraba, including her driver and EUR 1 000 for the politician’s some interview in Biznes Klass magazine,» says the programme.

Only Krūmiņš was penalized for illegal financing provided to ZZS worth EUR 27 500. According to the office of the prosecutor, this amount was collectively provided to the party by multiple mediators, De Facto reports. «These donations are associated with Krūmiņš’s interests in Jurmala – the real estate project Turaids quarter. He was interested in Jurmala City Council being managed by ZZS representative Gatis Truksnis after 2017 elections. In his testimony, Krūmiņš stresses that he has never paid Truksnis personally.»

In a conversation with LTV, Krūmiņš said this about donations: «I did not pay a single penny to the Union of Greens and Farmers. I transferred money to Green Party’s Jurmala branch for Truksnis, because he is one of the best mayors Latvia has seen in 30 years.»

Truksnis is also an accused in the criminal process, but the process against him was concluded because of lack of a constituent offence, De Facto notes. Likely the case in which Truksnis and the head of his office are accused of document forgery in relation to some business trip will be submitted to court. The Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) continues investigating the case regarding Truksnis’ possible living in Turaidas quarter apartment without paying for it, LTV programme reports.

Jurmala mayor, when contacted by De Facto abroad, was not open to discuss the criminal process: «I cannot comment. I am not the one heading the process, I am not the one doing something. I am here as a background actor observing as I am being pulled from one case to another. This is completely clear… I don’t know if this is politics or whatever else. But in any case, I have not done anything illegal, and I feel safe in knowing my conscience is clean. Otherwise I would have gotten sick of commenting everything.»

Krūmiņš, when asked to comment how the fine comes similar to the amount paid by him to parties, he cut off saying: «I don’t know, I had lawyers and accountants there… Please understand, I have always said: I have a million more or less – I cannot spend all my money while I am alive.»

When asked if he considers this a serious fine, the businessman said: «Absolutely not! See, now I think I’m going to buy a car for a couple of hundred thousand.»

When asked if he would provide parties now, knowing he may be criminally prosecuted, Krūmiņš said: «I would do it again! Definitely! […] You don’t get prison time for that!»