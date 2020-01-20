Justice Minister: Bičkovičs might pick prosecutor general candidate before amendments

Ivars Bičkovičs, chairman of the Supreme Court of Latvia, may be able to perform some manoeuvres to pick the most appropriate candidate for the post of prosecutor general before amendments aimed at changing the order candidates for the aforementioned position are picked come to force, said Latvian Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns in an interview to newspaper Latvijas Avīze.

Amendments to the Law on the Office of the Prosecutor that are intended to change the order of selecting the prosecutor general are currently in review by the Saeima.

«I do not exclude the possibility of Bičkovičs performing some manoeuvres to get ahead of the legislative draft,» said the politician. «It is not excluded that he may attempt to pick the new prosecutor general following the old order. Thereby making sure he is the one who does this, not the Justice Council.»

Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau’s (KNAB) chief Jēkabs Straume has received harsh criticisms from Bordāns. In particular, the minister said «we have to conclude KNAB has been largely worthless when it comes to opposing illegalities committed by [suspended Ventspils mayor Aivars] Lembergs, because ever since Straume became head of the bureau, there have not been any measures performed to weaken Lembergs’ positions».

When asked to clarify if this means Bordāns and his New Conservative Party may insist on replacing Straume, the politician only had this to say: «KNAB works. Finally it can operate without political involvement. The new government has created conditions for things to progress. But now society wants real results – having criminal cases investigated and later submitting them to the office of the prosecutor, etc.»

Read also: Bordāns selects potential candidates to lead the Supreme Court and Prosecutor General’s office

As for the letter sent by Ventspils City Council opposition deputies to Latvia’s high-ranking officials regarding the possible illegalities committed by Lembergs, Bordāns said KNAB’s reaction has so far been rather formal, whereas he has noticed signs of a criminal offence.

«We have noticed this and have informed KNAB of this,» said the politician, «it is a scheme developed to help Lembergs gain access to considerable finances».