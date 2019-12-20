Justice Minister suspends State Land Service’s director general Zvidriņa

Latvia’s Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns has ordered a disciplinary case against State Land Service director general Solvita Zvidriņa, suspending her.

The ministry has found that under Zvidriņa’s management the institution does not perform good management, planning, personnel and structural changes.

Additionally, liquidation of the regional office and the IT Office without an appropriate evaluation and delegating their functions to other service providers may negatively impact the IT system’s operations. On top of that, the ministry has found violations of economic nature and avoidance of provision of full information to the ministry.

Bordāns said the decision to suspend VZD director general was made based on multiple discovered violations and reports from VZD employees.

«The whistle-blower mechanism proves the institution employees’ dedication and responsible attitude towards provision of information in a crisis situation,» adds Bordāns.

The ministry also notes that to ensure unhindered operations of VZD and assess the situation in the institution, including the unreasonable reorganization of personnel in the institution, the need and usefulness of structural reforms, creation of new positions and liquidation of others, a special committee has been formed. Its objective will be assessing structural and human resource management changes, usefulness and proportionality and their possible influence over VZD functions and its main objectives.