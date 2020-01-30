Kaimiņš: I can't save KPV LV from Šlesers’, Lembergs’ and ZZS’ influence

«I cannot save KPV LV from influence coming from Ainārs Šlesers, Aivars Lembergs and the Union of Greens and Farmers (ZZS). It is possible the decisions made by the party’s ministers are already backed by desires for oligarchs, and I will not build such a house,» said the founder and ex-member of KPV LV political party Artuss Kaimiņš in an interview to BNN about the current state of the party.

According to him, KPV LV as a party should be liquidated. «This is needed to make sure Latvian taxpayers’ money does not end up in the hands of «external powers». People currently in power in the party have changed cardinally. Voters did not vote for the ideas the party’s [current] leaders have in mind. [For example], I don’t believe KPV LV supporters might vote against Riga City Council’s dismissal, which is something the party’s deputies have done.»

«I think Lembergs and Šlesers have sunk their teeth into KPV LV. My objective is making sure they cannot use the party’s financial resources. The current composition of KPV LV deputies, which is, possibly, influenced by [aforementioned] ex-politicians, has not earned the money of Latvian taxpayers,» says Kaimiņš.

It should be added here that after the recently adopted changes to the Law on Financing of Political Organisations, KPV LV is eligible to state funding of EUR 643 369.

The politician stresses society should be observant. If a political part changes its name, this does not mean funding will not be provided, because bank accounts will stay the same.

Deputies have to found their own party – this would be fair to KPV LV voters, says Kaimiņš. «We have to open our eyes and vote for the party’s self-liquidation on 8 February, when it is planned to hold the party’s congress – we build it ourselves and we tear it down ourselves.»

According to Kaimiņš, Šlesers’ influence was felt even prior to Saeima elections: «I am ashamed to admit it, that I was dumb, not noticing it at the time.»

The deputy does not exclude the possibility of there being some tool for a possible well-planned campaign by Šlesers, because the army of Kaimiņš’s supporters was rather large.

«The Dienas Bizness saga is proof of this. I believe [Aldis] Gobzems continues lying if he claims Šlesers was not involved in all that.»

Kaimiņš believes KPV LV may cooperate with ZZS or Harmony in the future. «We can feel the party wants to put an end to the current Saeima composition, overthrow the coalition to put ZZS in the government.»

«Sandis, Ralfs, Ramona or power, money, mirror»

KPV LV ministries’ official and unofficial advisors are one of the party’s problems, says Kaimiņš. «There are people there walking around with wristwatches worth 20-30 thousand euros. For example, in the case of Ralf Nemiro, I believe he works in the interests of his advisor Pāvels Rebenoks, not the other way around. Rebenoks, as far as I know, may as well be a good friend of Šlesers’.»

It is worth mentioning that in 2009 Rebenoks ran in Riga City Council elections from Šlesers’ party LPP/LC list of candidates.

«Pushing Rebenoks to work in Latvenergo’s board demonstrates the [economy] minister has no moral boundaries.»

Sandis, Ramona, Ralfs – they were the only three ministers among ministers of the ruling coalition who travelled to shake Lembergs’ hand, says Kaimiņš.

On top of that, the founder of KPV LV believes Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens’ public statements repeat the ex-party member Gobzems’ rhetoric. «Basically copy/paste. Even his statements in relation to easing requirements for candidates who want to become chief of State Police are absurd.»

«It is also unacceptable for Ģirģens, likely using his minister’s post, to push himself as a candidate to take post of chairman of Latvian Football Federation.»

As for Petraviča, Kaimiņš believes she reaps fruits not from her own work but from the accomplishments of the previous welfare minister – Jānis Reirs.

The situation becomes absurd, according to Kaimiņš, because KPV LV complaints exclusively about the New Conservative Party. «Not a single bad word about previous or current activities by ZZS, not a single one about Harmony, and not a single bad word about four of KPV LV excluded deputies. Only one party receives lashes.»

«I think Lembergs’ and Šlesers’ controlled media – Neatkarīgā Rīta Avīze, Dienas Bizness – also prepare promotional articles in their publications.»

«It looks like the economy minister has a desire for money. The interior affairs minister wants to reinforce his power. One of the examples is the excessive desire to get the post of chairman of Latvian Football Federation. Our welfare minister also enjoys her reflection in her mirror too much,» says Kaimiņš.

«Founding one party was enough»

«The party is beyond saving. Everything is ruined. The great migration has begun. I allow Gobzems may return to the party. I think he works in the interest of Harmony and ZZS. Even [Didzis] Šmits, who looks like a big ZZS fan, could return,» says Saeima deputy.

«My heart no longer beats for it. The love I once had for people had burned up in my hands after I was backstabbed so. Some of them still cannot look me in the eyes after that,» Kaimiņš comments on whether or not he plans to fight for his founded party.

As for his future political career, Kaimiņš says he has no plans to found a new party. «One was enough.» The deputy will continue working in Saeima’s Human Rights Committee and representing the existing Saeima’s coalition. As for any plans for entering some other party, he said «time will tell».