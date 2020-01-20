Kaimiņš invites KPV LV to decide on party’s liquidation during congress

KPV LV does more bad than good for the country now and is beyond saving, said the party’s founder, Saeima deputy Artuss Kaimiņš in an interview to Latvijas Radio, inviting members of the party to decide on its liquidation at the upcoming congress.

Everyone would benefit from this, the politician told the public media, adding that perhaps the people in the party who want to claim power have already come up with multiple scenarios for this. Nevertheless, members of the party are the ones who make decisions.

On Wednesday, 9 January, KPV LV Saeima faction decided to exclude Artuss Kaimiņš and Aldis Blumbergs from the party. Deputy chief of the faction Ēriks Pucens explains the decision by saying that the two of them have ignored the faction’s work in the parliament’s faction, voting in favour of the government, not the party or its faction.

Puce believes this decision proves «KPV LV is no longer a single or multi-person party».

From now on KPV LV Saeima faction will operate in the Saeima with a team of ten people.