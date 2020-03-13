Kaimiņš: Ralfs Nemiro should’ve been dismissed a long time ago; KPV LV made into Olainfarm branch office

Ralfs Nemiro should have been dismissed from the post of Latvia’s economy minister a long time ago. I had warned both Latvia’s society and KPV LV members about his activities and suspicious company he keeps, including Pāvels Rebenoks and Mārtiņš Krieķis, as far back as summer last year and a week ago. The dismissal was a logical development of this situation. It is sad we had to wait so long, however, said the founder of KPV LV Artuss Kaimiņš commented in a telephone conversation with BNN.

According to him, Nemiro puts on a performance as a combatant against MPC. «It’s a farce, a theatre. If law enforcement institutions step in, I would like to know whom else he’d met with aside from [Andris] Šķēle and [Aivars] Lembergs.» Kaimiņš says one of the biggest problems for Nemiro as a minister was that he worked in the interest of his and his associates’ interests, not society.

Kaimiņš says Nemiro may return to the Saeima after his dismissal. «After all this he intends to become the people’s servant. Will party members truly accept him as one of their own?»

«He is but one minister. I think the situation with the other two KPV LV ministers would be more topical,» said the deputy.

According to Kaimiņš, there is a shadow of a doubt hovering above the head of KPV LV Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens and his contacts with Guntis Indriksons.

The Saeima deputy says it is important for Pāvels Rebenoks to lose his posts alongside Ralfs Nemiro – not only as the minister’s advisor but also as vice-chairman of Riga Freeport authority. Kaimiņš notes it is also important for Daina Sirlaka to lose her post at Ventas osta. «I think the legs of those people grow from the same place – Olainfarm.»

«KPV LV has become something of an Olainfarm branch office.»

It should be said here that after Pāvels Rebenoks and Mārtiņš Krieķis were appointed to Olainfarm council, Ventas osta council member Daina Sirlaka had ended up there almost immediately.

As for people KPV LV could pick as the next economy minister, Kaimiņš becomes ironic: «I wouldn’t be surprised if they pick Rebenoks or Krieķis. This would fit the situation.»

The parliamentarian says the party’s decisions involving these people demonstrate how much KPV LV has changed when compared to its original ideology. This is why he believes the party should self-liquidate. «They have a completely different policy now.»

Kaimiņš stresses party members should be careful and look carefully if they are the ones who can decide on the next minister. He reminds KPV LV board’s term has already ended but no new one has been composed. «This means Atis Zakatistovs is not the one who should delegate people to posts, it should be done by the party’s members.»

«I think Zakatistovs has lied a lot – to the media and me personally. I don’t believe a single word he says. Perhaps faction members should finally open their eyes and take notice that the alarm I set off for both ministers from KPV LV is serious and has already confirmed Nemiro’s case.»

The deputy also stresses he sees no way for the government to collapse because of KPV LV alone.