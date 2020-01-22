Kaljulaid in Antarctica: We enable Estonians to work online from anywhere

Visiting Antarctica, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid intends to do her daily work demonstrating the geographical flexibility working online can give. The head of state also pointed to the alarming speed of climate change visible in the far south.

On Tuesday, January 21, Kaljulaid arrived on the King George Island after taking a flight from South America. On the island, she joined the Admiral Bellingshausen expedition arranged by the Estonian Maritime Museum and NGO Thetis, commemorating the 200th anniversary of the discovery of Antarctica, Kaljulaid’s presidential office reports in a news release.

«When admiral Bellingshausen began his journey 200 years ago, the oceans of the world were much cleaner and our fears for the Earth were much smaller. The water in the oceans and the air in our atmosphere do not recognize national borders. Polar areas, the coolers of our world, are also extra sensitive to the changes in our climate. Therefore, they are on the frontline of global warming. The Antarctic Penninsula is one of the places, where the warming is happening very fast. One day the changes may cross the point of no return and drastic fluctuations may make the climate and living environment of our planet considerably different from what we are used to.

Climate change concerns all the countries of the world and the solution must also be found together,» President Kaljulaid was quoted in a press release.

Pointing out the online opportunities e-governance, e-signature and a stable internet connection can give at a daily-life level, she added: «Estonia has always been a seafaring nation. Today we are also a digital nation. Being a digital society means geography doesn’t matter anymore – we can do business, run the country and communicate with our close ones wherever we are in the world. I intend to demonstrate in Antarctica how a digitally advanced society like Estonia allows its citizens to do their everyday work online no matter where they are located».

Kailjulaid’s office wrote that the Estonian head of state plans to visit research stations on King George Island, the Deception Island, Port Lockroy and to take part in the commemoration of the 200. anniversary of the discovery of Antarctica.