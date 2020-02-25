bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Tuesday 25.02.2020
Kaljulaid points to foolishness in coalition and urges to invest more in research

BNN
February 25, 2020
Estonia, Kersti Kaljulaid, Independence Day, EKRE

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid has made a tough stance against what she called «rude and foolish statements» and urged to invest in research to achieve «economic growth based on clean technology» in her Independence Day speech, according to ERR.

Here are excerpts of Kaljulaid’s speech made on Monday, February 24, in the Estonian parliament Riigikogu.

«What are you doing, dear Riigikogu? After all, we have a parliamentary state – no one except you can lead Estonia’s development forward! You have many freedoms and many rights, one of which is the opportunity to form Estonia’s government, and every government you form is, without the shadow of a doubt, legitimate. But that is not enough. Please, do your job! Protect your dignity, realize Estonia’s opportunities, lean upon the good that has been done, and be ready for the future!»

Finland and Sweden are examples in research funding, says Kaljulaid

«In 1997, when Finland’s economy was the size of ours today, the country invested 2.7% of GDP into research.

Sweden invested as much as 3.1% when it was at the same level in 1995. That is why today, Sweden and Finland are not simply average European economies, but two of the richest countries in the world.»

«Judging by the Estonian state’s contribution to research and development, we seem to be satisfied with what we have at the moment. (..) Still, we do want life to advance! We want it to advance with economic growth that is based on clean technologies!»

Keywords: EKRE Estonia Independence Day Kersti Kaljulaid


