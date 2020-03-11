Kalniete: if Putin rules Russia until 2036, there will be two generations with no knowledge of democracy

If Russian President Vladimir Putin continues leading Russia until 2036, two whole generations will have grown up with no knowledge how democracy actually works, claims Latvian European Parliament member Sandra Kalniete.

According to her, these generations are not only unaware how democracy works but also have had their ‘brains scrubbed’ since the 2008 armed conflict with Georgia, and especially after the 2014 aggression in Ukraine.

The Latvian politician expressed sympathy for the Russian people, because, she believes anyone in power in Russia «holds on to it until they are carried feet first from the Kremlin».

«If memory serves, there have been only three exceptions, Nikita Krustchev, Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltzin. These leaders left their posts because the political situation had changed or because of health problems, like Yeltzin,» explains the Latvian MEP.

Kalniete admits the first time she’d heard about United Russia deputy Valentina Tereshkova’s proposal for Constitutional amendments for the president’s term, which basically allow Putin to stay in power until 2036, she’d thought it was a joke. «But this is serious because the Russian State Duma has supported this proposal in three readings already,» said Kalniete.

The politician says that when looking from the side it looks like some kind of competition among different world dictators who remain in power. Putin has spent a total of 16 years as Russia’s president and four years as Russia’s prime minister. Because the Russian State Duma has approved amendments to the constitution, including the proposal that will allow Putin to remain as Russia’s president until 2036, he will have spent in power 32 years, including four years as prime minister, Kalniete said.

The MEP says Putin is preparing to set a record in this field. He will beat Joseph Stalin, who was in charge of USSR for 31 years and Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe, who was in charge of the country for 30 years. Russian Tsar Ivan Vasiljevich also known as Ivan the Fearsome stayed in power for 37 years.

«It is also possible Putin may be allowed to run as presidential candidate after 2036, and he may remain in power by the time he turns 100. Then he will be an absolute record holder in the world,» said the Latvian politician.

Additionally, Kalniete says international politicians have tough times ahead, because even China has started discussing the need for a stable leader until 2035. This may mean that China’s President Xi Jinping, who has been in power since 2012, will remain in charge until 2035, and Putin – until 2036.

«China and Russia are two superpowers. China is an economic superpower and in recent years it has also been growing its military muscles. Russia is an economically weak country that is completely dependent on oil and gas prices,» says the politician, stressing that Kremlin compensates this weakness with aggressive ideology and military activities.

«Currently the role of USA, Australia, India, which is also one of the biggest democracies, and European Union is preserving democracy as a state political management form for as long as possible,» says Kalniete.

Looking at the situation from Latvia’s perspective, we share a border with Russia, adds Kalniete. This is why it is highly important for Latvia to have NATO a strong, united and reactive organization. «It is also highly important for the EU to develop its economic potential and strengthen its political unity and capacity. This would make us globally competitive in the new digital era,» explains the MEP.

BNN had previously reported that in Moscow, the draft changes to the Russian constitution permitting Vladimir Putin to keep running for President until 2030, have been passed by the Russian State Duma, Russian state news agency TASS and US state Radio Free Europe report.

The lower house of the Russian parliament made the decision to amend the country’s constitution in the third and final reading of a bill on Wednesday, March 11.

A total of 383 lawmakers voted in favour of the bill, and no one was against it.

If the decision is made in support of it, a nation-wide referendum on amendments to the Constitution will be organized on 22 April, TASS writes.

