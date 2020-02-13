Kariņš: Baltic and Nordic region should become Europe’s leader

«Baltic and Nordic countries region will be a leader in Europe when it comes to climate policy, innovations and hybrid-security matters. It is in our interest to enhance this commitment by implementing a reasonable and ambitious policy in these sectors,» said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš during his meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

On Wednesday, 12 February, the two prime ministers discussed mutual relations between Latvia and Finland, cooperation on a regional level and topical developments in the EU, putting an emphasis on multi-year budget development process and Europe’s Green Course.

«We have many common challenges that unite us – this includes security, economic and climate change challenges. Climate change was the focus of talks, because the spring-like weather experienced now, in the middle of February, here in Helsinki proves it’s real and that we have to look for ways to reduce the effect of climate change,» said Kariņš.

The prime minister also stressed that 40% of both countries’ energy consumption volume is secured from renewable energy resources and government of both countries have established goals to achieve climate neutrality in their respective national economies.

«Challenges generated by climate change and good political relations offer opportunities for closer economic relations, because by putting climate change policy on the agenda in Europe, we issue a clear signal for businesses. It is safe to invest in development of renewable energy resources and energy-efficient technologies, because there is a guaranteed 500 million resident market in Europe,» said the prime minister.

During his visit to Helsinki, Latvia’s prime minister met with Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö. The two discussed regional security topics, the importance of developing Latvian-Finnish cooperation in security, as well as the geopolitical situation in Europe and the world.

The prime minister also visited the European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats in Helsinki during his stay.