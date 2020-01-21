Kariņš: coalition objects lowered requirements for State Police chief candidates

The ruling coalition in Latvia objects against lowered requirements for candidates who want to become the next chief of State Police, not the organization of a selection process, said Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš after a coalition meeting on Monday, 20 January.

Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens told journalists on Monday, 20 January, that the coalition did not support his proposal for picking a new State Police chief through a selection process. At the same time, Ģirģens proposed excluding the requirement for picking the chief of State Police from senior and highest-ranking officers and that their experience in the interior affairs system should be at least ten years.

However, after the coalition’s meeting Kariņš told journalists members of the coalition have agreed on organizing a selection process to pick the next chief of State Police. The objections, the prime minister said, were voiced in regards to the minister’s proposal to lower requirements for candidates.

On Monday, 20 January, the prime minister also issued a resolution with which Ģirģens is asked to secure a selection process in accordance with requirements outlined in the law.