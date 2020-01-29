Kariņš: coalition’s partner wants to combine all three special services in Latvia, but I won’t allow it

One of the ruling coalition’s partners wants to combine all three of Latvia’s special services, said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds, on Wednesday, 29 January, adding he would be against such a proposal.

Currently there are three special services in Latvia – State Security Service (VDD), Constitution Protection Bureau and Military Intelligence and Security Service. The New Conservative Party may be behind the proposal for the merge of security services.

According to the prime minister, one of the coalition partners believes there are many special services in Latvia and that they should be merged. Kariņš says he and his party, other coalition partners and, possibly, even the opposition would not support this idea. The prime minister said the services compete with one another, offer different opinions. This is still better than having one service, he said.

«As long as I am the prime minister, I will not allow such destabilization. We will have three special services,» said Kariņš.

He said this topic has become topical with the surfacing of the discussion regarding the new building planned to be constructed for VDD in a location where local residents wanted to see a park. VDD is not prepared to reject new building plans, but politicians have different opinions on this.

The prime minister agrees it would be best if the security service had informed society of the plans to use the territory for its needs before signature collection started. He could not say why the service did nothing, which has since resulted in a difficult situation.

Read also: Kariņš: location for VDD’s new building requires a discussion

Kariņš believes green zones are a responsibility of Riga City Council and is something the management of the capital city has not thought hard enough for years.