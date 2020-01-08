Kariņš: if the situation in Iraq doesn’t change, Latvian troops may continue training mission
If the situation in Iraq remains unchanged, Latvian troops may continue their participation in the training mission, said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Wednesday, 8 January.
The prime minister reminds that Latvian troops are in Iraq now, and were sent their in response to the request for aid in the fight against Islamic State terrorist organization. Together with Danish troops, Latvian military perform training of local troops in Iraq. This week the government was to decide if Latvia should maintain the training mission in Iraq. However, the decision-making process was postponed because Defence Minister Artis Pabriks is currently away from Latvia.
Kariņš explained that, if nothing changes, a decision may be made for Latvian troops to continue their mission in Iraq. However, if the country’s government asks other countries to withdraw their troops, Latvia will comply.
Kariņš noted that security in the Middle East right now is «questioned» and it is hard to predict how the situation in Iran and Iraq might develop. The prime minister reminded that security of Latvia’s troops is one of the country’s priorities at the moment.
