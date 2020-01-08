bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Kariņš: if the situation in Iraq doesn’t change, Latvian troops may continue training mission

BNN
January 8, 2020
Iraq, Iran, escalation, Latvian troops, security, Middle East

Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš

If the situation in Iraq remains unchanged, Latvian troops may continue their participation in the training mission, said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Wednesday, 8 January.

The prime minister reminds that Latvian troops are in Iraq now, and were sent their in response to the request for aid in the fight against Islamic State terrorist organization. Together with Danish troops, Latvian military perform training of local troops in Iraq. This week the government was to decide if Latvia should maintain the training mission in Iraq. However, the decision-making process was postponed because Defence Minister Artis Pabriks is currently away from Latvia.

Kariņš explained that, if nothing changes, a decision may be made for Latvian troops to continue their mission in Iraq. However, if the country’s government asks other countries to withdraw their troops, Latvia will comply.

Read also: Latvian, Lithuanian soldiers safe after Iran attacks in Iraq

Kariņš noted that security in the Middle East right now is «questioned» and it is hard to predict how the situation in Iran and Iraq might develop. The prime minister reminded that security of Latvia’s troops is one of the country’s priorities at the moment.

Keywords: escalation Iran Iraq Latvian troops Middle East security


OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down
State Fire and Rescue Service urges residents to not forget about safety during the holiday
Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Eating during holidays: advice how to eat and not overeat
PHOTO: Christmas tree lights up at Dome Square in Riga
PHOTO: doctors gather for a repeated protest outside Saeima
airBaltic A220 flight simulator opens at airBaltic Training Facility
CAITO project aims to bring countryside tourism offer to Japan’s market
PHOTO: Latvia commemorates victims of Zolitude tragedy
