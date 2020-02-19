Kariņš: it is blatant we’ve had to wait for so long for a ruling in Maxima tragedy case

It is blatant that we have had to wait for more than six years between the Maxima tragedy and a ruling in the criminal case, said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama on 19 February.

Kariņš added that it is his responsibility as prime minister to request from Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns to find a solution for the problem of long trials.

The prime minister estimated that Justice Ministry’s initiated audit in the court justice system should be done soon. Based on the outcome of the audit, he expects specific solutions to shorten litigations.

As previously reported, Riga City Pārdaugava Court announced its ruling in the Maxima tragedy criminal case on 18 February, finding construction engineer Ivars Sergets guilty and sentencing him to six years in prison and five years of prohibition to take important posts related to his profession. The office of the prosecutor had previously requested a seven-year and six-month prison sentence for Sergets.

Other eight accused were declared not guilty –

construction project expert directly involved in the construction process Adris Gulbis, architect Andris Kalinka, construction process supervisor Mārtiņš Draudiņš and Re&Re construction work foreman Staņislavs Kumpiņš, as well as Riga City Construction Office Legal Department’s Construction Supervisory Office expert Marika Treija, Construction Office’s Construction Inspectorate’s deputy chief Aija Meļņikova and construction office worker Jānis Balodis. Maxima Latvija work safety senior expert Inna Šuvajeva was also found not guilty.

As for a different trial – Danish court’s decision on extraditing Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne to the South African Republic – the prime minister said the government has done all it can, and he sees nothing else they can do.

Everything now depends on the Danish office of the prosecutor, said the politician.