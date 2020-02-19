Kariņš: it is blatant we’ve had to wait for so long for a ruling in Maxima tragedy case
It is blatant that we have had to wait for more than six years between the Maxima tragedy and a ruling in the criminal case, said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama on 19 February.
Kariņš added that it is his responsibility as prime minister to request from Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns to find a solution for the problem of long trials.
The prime minister estimated that Justice Ministry’s initiated audit in the court justice system should be done soon. Based on the outcome of the audit, he expects specific solutions to shorten litigations.
As previously reported, Riga City Pārdaugava Court announced its ruling in the Maxima tragedy criminal case on 18 February, finding construction engineer Ivars Sergets guilty and sentencing him to six years in prison and five years of prohibition to take important posts related to his profession. The office of the prosecutor had previously requested a seven-year and six-month prison sentence for Sergets.
Other eight accused were declared not guilty –
construction project expert directly involved in the construction process Adris Gulbis, architect Andris Kalinka, construction process supervisor Mārtiņš Draudiņš and Re&Re construction work foreman Staņislavs Kumpiņš, as well as Riga City Construction Office Legal Department’s Construction Supervisory Office expert Marika Treija, Construction Office’s Construction Inspectorate’s deputy chief Aija Meļņikova and construction office worker Jānis Balodis. Maxima Latvija work safety senior expert Inna Šuvajeva was also found not guilty.
More on this topic: Construction engineer Sergets sentenced to six years in prison in Maxima tragedy case
As for a different trial – Danish court’s decision on extraditing Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne to the South African Republic – the prime minister said the government has done all it can, and he sees nothing else they can do.
Everything now depends on the Danish office of the prosecutor, said the politician.
Kristīnes Misāne’s representatives say her extradition is temporarily halted
The extradition of Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne, who is accused of kidnapping her own child, to the South African Republic has been temporarily halted, as Delfi TV ar Jānis Domburs was told by the woman’s sister Mārīte Batraka.
Estonian wind farm land sold for EUR 51.4 million
In Estonia, the auction of a 160-hectare plot of land intended for the erection of wind turbines, has been won by Estonian energy giant Eesti Energia, which offered the price of 51.5 million euros, ERR reports.
Citskovskis: around 3 000 people have left state administration in Latvia in three years
Over the course of three years the number of people employed in Latvia’s state administration has reduced by 3 000 people, as reported by State Chancellery director Jānis Citskovskis at a meeting of Saeima’s Public Administration and Local Government Committee on Wednesday, 19 February.
European Central Bank annuls PNB Bank’s license
The European Central Bank has made a decision to liquidate PNB Bank’s license, as confirmed by Latvia’s Finance and Capital Market Commission.
Number of births in Latvia has increased in January since last year
Over the past four years, birth number is declining, however during the year there are months when greater birth number is registered. Provisional data of the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia show that 1.6 thousand newborns were registered in January 2020, which is 5 % more than in the corresponding month a year ago.
133 jobs in welfare liquidated in Latvia last year
A total of 133 jobs were liquidated in Latvia’s welfare sector last year. This was done to reduce and optimize institutions and administration in this sector, as confirmed by Welfare Minister’s advisor Liesma Kalve.
Latvia needs almost 300 million euros to afford Rail Baltica
The funding Latvia needs to implement Rail Baltica project is EUR 297 620 500. This includes EUR 242 385 425 from the Connecting Europe Facility and EUR 55 235 075 from the state co-financing, as reported by Transport Ministry’s communication office.
Spanish government approves digital tax, but waits for OECD deal
As European Union member states seek to tax the profitable business of tech giants, Spanish government has passed a digital services tax, which could affect such US companies as Facebook and Google, according to The Guardian.
Estonian police finds potentially fatal substances added to illegal drugs
In Estonia, the police have informed the society about finding rat poison and washing powder in illegal drugs, ERR reports.
Latvian government takes over National Opera building
The government has decided to take over the Latvian National Opera and Ballet building and hand it over to Culture Ministry for management, as reported by the ministry’s representative Lita Kokale.
Ukraine warfare escalates; OSCE calls for restraint
In Eastern Ukraine, this week has been marked with a deadly battle between Ukrainian government forces and Kremlin-backed separatists. The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe has called on sides to adhere to agreed ceasefire, US news portal Radio Free Europe reports.
Rīgas satiksme new management’s stance on contract with Rīgas karte remains unclear
Municipal public transport company LLC Rīgas satiksme’s new board offers no clarity in relation to potentially terminating the contract with LLC Rīgas karte, as Saeima’s Public Expenditures and Audit Committee was told by RS board chairperson Džineta Innusa.
UK would not give visas to unskilled EU labour after Brexit
The British government has announced its immigration plan for the period after Brexit. It sets forth not issuing visas to unskilled labour from European countries, the BBC reports.
Attīstībai/Par! and Progressive party to run in Riga elections together
Party union Attīstībai/Par! and the Progressive party have decided to put together a shared list of candidates in the upcoming snap elections in Riga. Mārtiņš Staķis will be their mayoral candidate, as confirmed by Attīstībai/Par! representative Aleksis Zoldners.
Einars Repše becomes Baltic International Bank’s council head’s advisor
Latvia’s ex-prime minister and once the governor of the Bank of Latvia Einars Repše has become the advisor to Baltic International Bank’s council chairman Valērijs Belokoņs, as confirmed by the bank.
Prosecutor General’s Office requests Denmark to extradite Misāne to Latvia
The Office of the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Latvia has sent a request to Danish authorities regarding the extradition of Kristīne Misāne to the country, as confirmed by the office’s press-secretary Laura Majevska.
In pictures: UK hit by heaviest winter floods of past years
The storm Dennis has heavy flooding to the United Kingdom as widespread rainfall came a week after the powerful storm Ciara, according to The Guardian.
FDP: economic growth may be slowed by multiple global and domestic risks
Latvia’s Fiscal Discipline Council agree on Finance Ministry’s analysis, expecting the strong effect from slowed economic growth to remain in 2020, the council says.
Estonia dismisses Beijing’s call to amend intelligence report unfavourable to China
Estonian diplomats have rejected a call by the Chinese Embassy in Tallinn to amend an annual security report by the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service pointing to growing influence of China in Estonia, ERR reports.
Latvian ex-state secretary has no plans to take disciplinary case to court
Economy Ministry’s state secretary Ēriks Eglītis, who was suspended from his post, has no plans at the moment to take the disciplinary case to court, as the man confirmed in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Tuesday, 18 February.
Multi-billionaire Bezos promises USD 10 billion to help tackle climate change
In the US, the founder of the e-commerce giant Amazon, Jeff Bezos, has pledged to allocate a funding of USD 10 billion for fighting climate change, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
Latvia will continue fighting for fair financing in EU’s next multi-year budget
It is in Latvia’s interests to reach a timely agreement on the next European Union (EU) multi-year budget to help contribute to projects and secure uninterrupted investments in Latvia, as reported by Foreign Affairs Ministry.
Land acquisition for Rail Baltica going slow in Estonia
As Estonia seeks a stretch of land across the country for the construction of the pan-Baltic railway Rail Baltica, only 32 plots of land have been acquired out of some 650 needed, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
Construction engineer Sergets sentenced to six years in prison in Maxima tragedy case
On Tuesday, 18 February, Riga City Pārdaugava Court commenced reading the ruling in the so-called Maxima tragedy criminal case, sentencing construction engineer Ivars Sergets to six years in prison, as well as five year prohibition to work in his profession.
