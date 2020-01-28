Kariņš: location for VDD’s new building requires a discussion

A discussion is necessary about the chosen location for the new building of the State Security Service (VDD), says Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš.

After meeting with coalition partners on Monday, 27 January, the prime minister told journalists the topic regarding the new building for VDD has been kept in secret for a long time. Now it has become public.

Kariņš said he understands the desire of residents for green areas within the city, but at the same time the motivation of the security service is also understandable. «We have to speak with activists, ensure a discussion,» said the prime minister, admitting the discussion is made more difficult because it focuses on the special building.

He reminds that the Saeima has received an initiative signed by many in regards to the location for a park, where it is planned to build a new VDD building. This is why the discussion should be held in the Saeima, perhaps even the parliament’s National Security Committee.

«The question has been heard. We will look for the most logical solution,» promises the government’s head.

On 27 January Attīstībai/Par! mayoral candidate in Riga and Defence Ministry’s parliamentary secretary Mārtiņš Staķis met with Teika Neighbourhood Association, Riga Neighbourhoods Alliance and City for People association’s representatives to discuss the location for VDD building.

He explained the meeting was not with the party’s mandate – it was his initiative. Staķis believes the project cannot progress forward without a public discussion.

«I will definitely invite my party and ministers to support the variant and have this topic frozen for the duration of the public discussion. I believe State Real Estate (VNI) may organize a public discussion and the move forward after listening to opinions of all participating sides. Other solutions may be considered,» said Staķis.

As previously reported, it is planned to build a new office for VDD on the territory of the former cycling track Marss, which means the public initiative to establish a park there is unlikely to come to life.

The decision regarding construction of a new VDD building was made in 2017, construction is set to commence this year.

In 2008 the Cabinet of Ministers made the decision to build a new building for VDD. In 2009 the financial crisis put this plan on hold.

Read also: VDD official: no new office would mean slowing the service’s development