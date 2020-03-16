Kariņš on Covid-19: state will procure all what’s necessary; number of infected reaches 34

All the necessary equipment and protective clothes needed to battle Covid-19 coronavirus will be procured by the state. Companies will also be provided with state support, said Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš after the 16 March meeting of the Crisis Management Council.

«The question now is how this can be done effectively. We are working on exactly that. We should have a solution this week,» Kariņš commented on state support for businesses.

He stressed that this week the government will continue following the epidemiological situation. Looking at the development of the situation, there is a possibility of new rules being adopted. The special group formed under Finance Ministry’s leadership will look for solutions to support businessmen. The group will decide on the best ways the state can provide assistance. The prime minister also mentioned the one billion euros available to provide support.

Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele also reported that as of Monday, 16 March, the number of people infected with Covid-19 coronavirus in Latvia is 34.

She said Latvian Infectology Centre has one more tent, where it is possible to undergo a test to see if a person is infected.

Viņķele says Healthcare Ministry is working on a solution to allow residents to submit samples without leaving their home.

She once again stressed – 14-day quarantine is necessary.

Viņķele also proposed residents to check in with their neighbours to see if any of them require food or help walk the dog so that there is no need to drive to a supermarket.

The government’s head, President Egils Levits and Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele thanked the residents who comply with restrictions. «Isolation makes it impossible to transmit the virus to people who are not in good shape,» stressed Kariņš.

Levits said the situation is serious but controlled.

«Everything depends on our actions and compliance with restrictions and rules established by the Cabinet of Ministers. We cannot put other people at risk.»

The president also mentioned the government has made a number of important decisions in accordance with the current situation and, by making these decisions experience of other countries was taken into account. «We are ahead of others.»

People are urged to change the rhythm of their lives for the time being. It may be inconvenient or even annoying to do, but it is nonetheless necessary.

The president also stressed it is vital to follow government reports and announcements, as the situation changes every day.