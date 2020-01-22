Kariņš: the minister should not ease requirements for State Police chief candidates to appoint someone specific

Easing requirements for candidates wishing to become chief of State Police is unacceptable, and such behaviour creates suspicions that something is wrong with the process, said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Wednesday, 22 January.

«I cannot allow easing requirements for some completely mystical reasons. I get the impression that if someone eases requirements, it means something is wrong there,» said Kariņš. During the interview he stressed multiple times that easing requirements for State Police chief candidates is unacceptable.

The prime minister issued an order to Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens to organize a selection process for the aforementioned post.

Although Ģirģens had previously said that there might be one or two candidates who may apply for the post, Kariņš said the number of potential candidates is more than 1 000.

«It is unacceptable to mislead society in such a way. The minister needs to do his job. If he has some thoughts to circumvent requirements, ease requirements in a way to pick someone from the side – this is unacceptable,»

Kariņš mentioned in the interview to LTV.

He stressed that one of the principles of this government is putting an end to the practice of putting ‘the right people’ in posts.

Read also: Kariņš: coalition objects lowered requirements for State Police chief candidates

Prime minister says transit will not lose its importance for Latvia’s economy

For a long time Russia has developed its ports and insisted on diverting cargoes to them, not Baltics, Kariņš mentioned in regards to the transit industry. He mentioned that, considering this factor, the volume of freights in Latvia was expected to decline.

During his visit to Belarus, the prime minister spoke about expanding cooperation. Belarus had expressed an interest in this.

«If something goes down, let’s say in relation to Russia, we have to look for ways to increase [flow of freights]. One such solution could be Belarus,» explained Kariņš.

He stresses that the transit industry should be one of the transport minister’s main priorities. The prime minister stresses he has no concerns for transit potentially losing its historically important role for Latvia’s economy.