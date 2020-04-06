Kazāks: the virus causes Latvia’s economy to drop 2-3 percentage points every month
Because of restrictions adopted to restrict the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Latvia’s economy drops 2-3 percentage points every month, said governor of the Bank of Latvia Mārtiņš Kazāks in an interview to Latvijas Radio on 6 April.
«The main unknown factor if whether or not we will be able to halt this virus, not just in Latvia but in the world as well. Current data suggests one month costs the economy approximately 2-3 percentage points,» said Kazāks.
He also said the central bank’s current outlook suggests Latvia’s economy may decline 6.5% in 2020. However, if efforts to halt the virus take longer, the economic decline may turn out more severe.
«The length of virus-prevention measures and the method will dictate the general effect on the economy,» said Kazāks.
The central bank’s government also stressed that although the adopted restrictions are very painful for Latvia’s economy, they have to be executed. «All this is painful for the economy, but we have no other choice – people’s lives are far more important,» said Kazāks.
Read also: airBaltic to cancel up to 50% of planned flights until November 2020
He also said this is an unprecedented crisis and requires unprecedented measures.
At the same time, Kazāks said when compared to many other countries Latvia’s ability to overcome this crisis is higher.
According to him, the government’s adopted measures were correct and decisions were made more quickly when compared to other countries. Additionally, the government’s debt level allows for lending money to support the economy. «This is not the time to consolidate. Now is the time to support and spend wisely,» said the governor of the Bank of Latvia, stressing the main objective now is preserving the output of Latvia’s economy.
He also mentioned solidarity as an important factor in overcoming this crisis. Society needs to understand the grey economy is living at other people’s expense. «We have to assist all Latvian residents. Looking at the future, this is a good reason to finally come to the conclusion that battling grey economy is very important,» added Kazāks.
Related posts
- Number of COVID-19 infections increase in the 50 to 59 age group in Latvia
- COVID-19 update in Baltics. 533 infections in Latvia, 811 in Lithuania, 1 097 in Estonia
- Latvian government increases penalty for breach of COVID-19 restrictions
- Belarus rejects Lithuania’s worries about alleged hiding of COVID-19 data
- COVID-19 pandemic and corruption risks. How can government and society defend against them?
Keywords: Bank of Latvia coronavirus Covid-19 economic crisis economic decline economy Mārtiņš Kazāks virus
Spanish coronavirus death toll drops for fourth day in a row
In Spain, for the fourth day a row, the number of COVID-19 related deaths per day has decreased as the country has the most confirmed cases in infection in Europa, BBC reports.
Recovery from COVID-19 confirmed for 16 people in Latvia
So far 16 people in Latvia have made a successful recovery from COVID-19, as reported by Latvian Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC) Infectious Diseases Risk Analysis and Prevention Department director Jurijs Perevoščikovs at a press-conference on Monday, 6 April.
Kilometre-long freight train from China to pass through Latvia this week
This week a freight train pulling 100 containers forming a kilometre-long chain will pass through Latvia on its way from China to Kaliningrad Oblast, as BNN was told by Latvian Railway.
Design work commences across the entire Rail Baltica route in Latvia
Rail Baltica project management joint company RB Rail has signed two contracts on behalf of Latvia’s Transport Ministry for design and design supervision services on the remaining sections of Rail Baltica route in Latvia, as BNN was informed by the company.
Meduza: Head of Russian doctors’ organisation arrested during delivery of protective equipment to hospitals
The chairwoman of the Russian Doctors’ Alliance has been hit after being arrested by police as she was in a group of activists trying to deliver personal protection equipment to hospitals in the Novgorod region of Russia, Meduza news portal reports.
NEPLP wants 1.6 million euros for media to overcome COVID-19 crisis in Latvia
The National Electronic Mass Media Council has prepared historically the largest state support programme for electronic TV and radio to ensure uninterrupted production of domestic content and broadcasts during COVID-19 crisis. The volume of support is estimated at 1.6 million euros, as reported by NEPLP.
Estonian top virologist: Peak of COVID-19 will be flattened out
Estonian virologist Irja Lutsar, who is part of the Estonian government’s working group of COVID-19 has forecast that the peak point of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Estonia will be long, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
COVID-19 infection numbers in Baltics. 542 in Latvia, 843 in Lithuania and 1 108 in Estonia
The number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 542, increasing by nine new cases in a day. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, report 843 coronavirus infection cases.
Kazāks: the virus causes Latvia’s economy to drop 2-3 percentage points every month
Because of restrictions adopted to restrict the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Latvia’s economy drops 2-3 percentage points every month, said governor of the Bank of Latvia Mārtiņš Kazāks in an interview to Latvijas Radio on 6 April.
British Prime Minister hospitalised 10 days into coronavirus infection
In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital ten days after receiving positive tests for COVID-19, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
Universities in Latvia have no plans for entry exams if central exams are cancelled
If central exams in Latvia are cancelled, universities have no plans to organize entry exams, because this would require additional resources.
Number of COVID-19 infections increase in the 50 to 59 age group in Latvia
The number of COVID-19 infections in the 50 to 59 age group has nearly doubled in the past week, reaching 83 cases, according to the latest data from the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre.
Greece introduces quarantine in two migrant centres
Authorities in Greece have introduced the restrictions of a lockdown in two migrant centres after people tested positive for COVID-19, German public broadcaster DW reports.
COVID-19 update in Baltics. 533 infections in Latvia, 811 in Lithuania, 1 097 in Estonia
The number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 533 so far, increasing by 24 new cases in one day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 811 confirmed cases.
Week in Lithuania: ex-President lands UN job, car entry from Belarus and Russia banned, medics’ salaries go up
Last week, the top news stories in Lithuania were, ex-President Dalia Grybauskaitė receiving a post in the UN, cars from Belarus and Russia being banned and Conservatives’ leader urged to expel Orban’s Fidesz from EPP.
BNN summary of the week: a new economy minister. Lagging budget plan. Radzevičs’s negligence?
BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: song and dance next year; post; debt write-off; new minister; decline and unacceptable numbers.
Coronavirus in Baltics. 509 in Latvia, 771 in Lithuania, 1 018 in Estonia
The number of confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 infections in Latvia has reached 509, increasing by 16 new cases over the last day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 771 infections
airBaltic to cancel up to 50% of planned flights until November 2020
As the crisis caused by COVID-19 pandemic continues in Latvia, the country’s national airline airBaltic has decided to cancel nearly 50% of planned flights until November 2020, as reported by the airline’s representative Alise Briede.
Latvian government increases penalty for breach of COVID-19 restrictions
On Thursday, 3 April, Latvia’s Saeima approved amendments to the Latvian Code of Administrative Violations in the final reading. The new changes increase the fine for violation of epidemiological security requirements, as well as restrictions imposed for the duration of the state of emergency in the country.
Estonian government to help local governments with supplementary budget
The Estonian government has submitted to legislators a supplementary budget aimed at allocating to local governments 30 million euros and another 100 million to help continue economic activity in the country, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
Home. Soap. Two metres – SPKC reminds residents of the main safety measures
COVID-19 coronavirus spreads through direct contact with an infected person through droplets when a person sneezes of coughs, or by touching surfaces the infected person had previously sneezed or coughed on.
Belarus rejects Lithuania’s worries about alleged hiding of COVID-19 data
Minsk has rejected the concern voiced by Lithuania that alleged inadequate reaction to the spread of COVID-19 in Belarus could turn the country into a hotspot, which endangers Lithuania, LRT reports.
COVID-19 pandemic and corruption risks. How can government and society defend against them?
During a state of emergency, it is important for the Saeima, Cabinet of Ministers, Crisis Management Council and other officials to make decisions quickly and ensure completion. However, in such a situation there is a risk of dishonest officials abusing their powers for personal gain, risking the quality of democracy.
First death from COVID-19 confirmed in Latvia
The first death from COVID-19 coronavirus has been found in Latvia, as reported by public media lsm.lv.
UN General Assembly calls for closer cooperation to contain pandemic
World’s nations in the UN General Assembly have unanimously passed a resolution confirming the unprecedented effects of COVID-19 and calling countries for increased cooperation, Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera reports.
Recommended
Latest
- Recovery from COVID-19 confirmed for 16 people in Latvia
- Kilometre-long freight train from China to pass through Latvia this week | 1
- Design work commences across the entire Rail Baltica route in Latvia
- NEPLP wants 1.6 million euros for media to overcome COVID-19 crisis in Latvia
- Kazāks: the virus causes Latvia’s economy to drop 2-3 percentage points every month
- Universities in Latvia have no plans for entry exams if central exams are cancelled
- Number of COVID-19 infections increase in the 50 to 59 age group in Latvia
- BNN summary of the week: a new economy minister. Lagging budget plan. Radzevičs’s negligence?
- airBaltic to cancel up to 50% of planned flights until November 2020
- Latvian government increases penalty for breach of COVID-19 restrictions | 1
Most read
- First death from COVID-19 confirmed in Latvia | 6
- Latvian government increases penalty for breach of COVID-19 restrictions | 1
- airBaltic to cancel up to 50% of planned flights until November 2020
- COVID-19 update in Baltic. 446 in Latvia, 581 in Lithuania, 779 in Estonia | 1
- COVID-19 update in Baltics. 458 cases in Latvia, 649 in Lithuania, 858 in Estonia
- COVID-19 prompts Latvian government to involve army in border patrol with Belarus
- Latest COVID-19 data for Baltics. 376 in Latvia, 484 in Lithuania, 715 in Estonia
- Latvian government supports providing EUR 150 million to airBaltic
- At least 26 healthcare workers in Latvia confirmed infected with COVID-19
- Latvian government imposes new restrictions on public gatherings
Most commented
- First death from COVID-19 confirmed in Latvia | 6
- Kilometre-long freight train from China to pass through Latvia this week | 1
- Latvian government increases penalty for breach of COVID-19 restrictions | 1
- COVID-19 update in Baltic. 446 in Latvia, 581 in Lithuania, 779 in Estonia | 1
- Emīls Jakrins becomes board chairman of restaurant business company Vincents | 1
- BNN INTERVIEW | How is COVID-19 used to prolong Lembergs’ trial?
- Number of COVID-19 infections increase in the 50 to 59 age group in Latvia
- Latvian State Employment Agency received notifications for numerous planned lay-offs
- airBaltic to recover pre-crisis operation volumes in 2021, if not sooner
- Idleness rules will apply to companies with tax debts in Latvia
Top 5 Business news
- Week in Lithuania: ex-President lands UN job, car entry from Belarus and Russia banned, medics’ salaries go up
- Shuttle buses and express buses on hold in Riga
- airBaltic to recover pre-crisis operation volumes in 2021, if not sooner
- Large mine closes in Estonia after one of 800 miners tested positive for COVID-19
- Labour costs in Latvia considerably below EU and Eurozone average in 2019
Top 5 Social news
- First death from COVID-19 confirmed in Latvia
- Latvian government increases penalty for breach of COVID-19 restrictions
- Belarus rejects Lithuania’s worries about alleged hiding of COVID-19 data
- Lithuania puts COVID-19-related prosecution above human rights
- airBaltic to cancel up to 50% of planned flights until November 2020
Top 5 World news
- Belarus rejects Lithuania’s worries about alleged hiding of COVID-19 data
- Labour costs in Latvia considerably below EU and Eurozone average in 2019
- Russia sees COVID-19 infection rate jump by 500 in one day
- Spain registers unprecedented job loss as lethal cases of COVID-19 exceed 10 000
- Russia closes land border; trucks exempt from ban
Top 5 Video
- Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
- Hungary involves Estonia in efforts to fend off migration deals
- Estonian expedition Antarctica 200 leaves for six-month journey
- Austria’s first female Chancellor to head government until snap elections
- Captain arrested over Budapest ship collision as search for victims continues
Newest galleries
- PHOTOS: farewell to the old microbus parking lot opposite of Origo in Riga
- Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
- In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
- PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
- Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Newest comments
-
? @ 2020-04-06 17:07:16
-
2 @ 2020-04-04 21:40:19
-
Latvian @ 2020-04-04 21:08:08
That was a clickbait on Latvian media. After 1 hour of the news articles were edited that the 99 year Lady didn't die from Covid19 , she just was tested positive.
-
Wtf @ 2020-04-04 19:47:58
-
Mike Mesmer @ 2020-04-04 13:41:38
Confused...how can the woman's death be attributed to Covid-19 when the report states her death wasn't C-virus related?