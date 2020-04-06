Kazāks: the virus causes Latvia’s economy to drop 2-3 percentage points every month

Because of restrictions adopted to restrict the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Latvia’s economy drops 2-3 percentage points every month, said governor of the Bank of Latvia Mārtiņš Kazāks in an interview to Latvijas Radio on 6 April.

«The main unknown factor if whether or not we will be able to halt this virus, not just in Latvia but in the world as well. Current data suggests one month costs the economy approximately 2-3 percentage points,» said Kazāks.

He also said the central bank’s current outlook suggests Latvia’s economy may decline 6.5% in 2020. However, if efforts to halt the virus take longer, the economic decline may turn out more severe.

«The length of virus-prevention measures and the method will dictate the general effect on the economy,» said Kazāks.

The central bank’s government also stressed that although the adopted restrictions are very painful for Latvia’s economy, they have to be executed. «All this is painful for the economy, but we have no other choice – people’s lives are far more important,» said Kazāks.

He also said this is an unprecedented crisis and requires unprecedented measures.

At the same time, Kazāks said when compared to many other countries Latvia’s ability to overcome this crisis is higher.

According to him, the government’s adopted measures were correct and decisions were made more quickly when compared to other countries. Additionally, the government’s debt level allows for lending money to support the economy. «This is not the time to consolidate. Now is the time to support and spend wisely,» said the governor of the Bank of Latvia, stressing the main objective now is preserving the output of Latvia’s economy.

He also mentioned solidarity as an important factor in overcoming this crisis. Society needs to understand the grey economy is living at other people’s expense. «We have to assist all Latvian residents. Looking at the future, this is a good reason to finally come to the conclusion that battling grey economy is very important,» added Kazāks.