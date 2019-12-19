Key Baltic risks summarised in Lithuania-based study

Institutions are «begging for investments» – such is Lithuania’s situation with its course of economic development according an economist at the Vilnius Institute for Policy Analysis, which conducted a study into the key risks of the three Baltic states.

Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports that speaking at a conference hosted by the the Baltic Risk Landscape study initiators, Vilnius Institute for Policy Analysis, economist Vaidas Navickas said «our problem is that […] we are begging for investments, but they’re not coming».

According to a survey of 70 experts across the Baltic states, the biggest threat to the three countries is foreign interference in domestic politics, followed by populist agendas and weak economic growth.

However, wavering economy can exacerbate all the three top risks. For example, “the risk of populist and nativist agendas is associated with the same long-term societal challenges as weak economic growth,” according to the survey.

« [Our thinking about] the economic threats and how to counter them is 700 years old. And that’s a threat in itself,» said Navickas.

Latvian experts, meanwhile, saw a great-power conflict as the biggest threat, while Estonia was gripped with the country’s flirt with far-right populist forces as the conservative EKRE party is very visible the Estonian government.

