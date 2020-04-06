Kilometre-long freight train from China to pass through Latvia this week

This week a freight train pulling 100 containers forming a kilometre-long chain will pass through Latvia on its way from China to Kaliningrad Oblast, as BNN was told by Latvian Railway (LDz).

The freight train will be carrying raw materials from China to Kaliningrad.

The train departed the station in China on Thursday, 2 April. Now it will continue on its way along China-Russia-Latvia-Kaliningrad Oblast. The train will reach its destination in Kaliningrad in approximately nine days. It will take the train ten hours to pass through Latvia’s territory, including the time it takes to pass customs and settle the necessary paperwork, LDz explains.

The company also reports so far the longest freight train to have crossed Latvia’s territory from Russia to Kaliningrad had 75 rolling stock units and weighed 7 460 tonnes.

Latvia, when compared to other European Union member states, has the option to process longer and heavier freight trains. According to data compiled by audit company Ernst & Young in 2018 about the European railway infrastructure, the average freight train weight that passes on Finland’s and Poland’s railway infrastructure is under 1 500 tonnes. The average weight of freight trains in Germany is around 500 tonnes. In Latvia, on the other hand, railway infrastructure corresponds to an axle load of 22.5 tonnes, which means it is possible to service heavy freight transports.