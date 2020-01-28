Ķirsis: the current Riga City Council should not be the ones to decide on 2020 budget

Considering to the shadow of corruption looming over the current composition of Riga City Council and their failures, they should not be the ones to approve the municipality’s budget for 2020, said opposition deputy Vilnis Ķirsis in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds.

He also mentioned the current prepared budget ‘is nothing good’ – only state budget funding is planned to be diverted to resolve the capital city’s infrastructure problems and the planned funding for teachers’ wage growth is also insufficient.

Ķirsis describes the situation at Riga City Council as «agony of power that borders chaos».

The politician also does not believe explanations provided by Riga Mayor Oļegs Burovs that he is fighting «political puppets», because Honour to Serve Riga (GKR) and Harmony were a single team for ten years and «nothing unites people better than a crime committed together».

As for Burovs’ dismissal requiring support from the opposition, Ķirsis explained that although he sees no reasons to preserve Burovs, the mayor’s dismissal will not be a decisive factor. The politician explained that in two weeks the Saeima will review the proposal to have Riga City Council’s dismissal, adding that «it is the only logical path to end this chaos».

So Ķirsis sees no point in «tossing the captain of a sinking ship overboard».

