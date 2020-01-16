KNAB decides to give ZZS state funding in spite of US sanctions against Lembergs

In spite of sanctions imposed against Aivars Lembergs by the US Department of the Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control (OFAC), Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) has decided to provide the Union of Greens and Farmers (ZZS) state funding of EUR 489 163.

KNAB believes there is no legal basis for not providing ZZS with state budget funding. At the same time, the bureau notes ZZS has a duty to comply with restrictions outlined in US sanctions, as well as requirements of Law on International Sanctions and National Sanctions of the Republic of Latvia.

«Latvia’s problem is that authorities are focused only on areas in which the person under sanctions – Aivars Lembergs – has ownership rights. At the same time, authorities do not look towards the state of his control and influence through politician, associations and state institutions after having been applied with sanctions,» BNN was previously told in an interview by Aivis and Ivars Landmanis.

When deciding on allocation of funding for parties, KNAB decided to not pay Latvian Russians Union because its stated account is not in a credit institution registered in Latvia, which is against what is outlined in the Law on Financing of Political Organizations.

Ten parties and their associations in Latvia are eligible for state funding for four years. Funding will be paid out in following amounts:

Harmony social democratic party – EUR 800 000;

KPV LV political party – EUR 643 369;

New Conservative Party – EUR 626 420.50;

Attīstībai/Par! – EUR 586 964;

National Alliance «All for Latvia-For Fatherland and Freedom/LNNK» – EUR 557 129;

Union of Greens and Farmers – EUR 489 163.50;

New Unity – EUR 416 535.50;

Latvian Association of Regions – EUR 169 371.50;

Latvian Russians Union – EUR 136 336;

Progressive Party – EUR 106 203.50.

In accordance with the Law on Financing of Political Organizations, state budget funding is provided to political parties or associations that receive more than 2% of votes in the last Saeima elections – EUR 4.50 per vote and EUR 0.50 per vote received in European Parliament elections and an additional EUR 100 000 for the party that received more than 5% of votes in the last Saeima elections.

In accordance with the law, state budget funding is provided for four years. Payments are provided twice a year – by 15 January and by 15 July.

KNAB will follow the use of state budget finances and compliance with budget use restrictions. This includes checking if an item or service purchased by the party is not exclusive and meets market value by using a direct or indirect calculation method. In the event of violations, KNAB may decide on termination of state budget fund payments to parties.