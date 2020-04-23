KNAB detains Murjāni Sports Gymnasium director Ingrīda Amantova

On Tuesday, 21 April, Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) detained the director of Murjāni Sports Gymnasium Ingrīda Amantova, according to information from LETA.

The former sled rider Amantova is also a deputy of Ropaži County Council.

Amantova admits she has been detained. However, she believes it is a misunderstanding. When asked what this could be about, the director of the gymnasium said she ‘does not want to and cannot’ reveals more details about this.