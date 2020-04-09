KNAB still sees no corruption at Ventspils City Council in spite of proof

Although Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) is openly told Aivars Lembergs’ propaganda campaign is financed using public finances even after US sanctions, which proved Ventspils City Council ignores sanctions, the bureau still says this information does not contain indication of a criminal offence involving corruption.

Ventspils City Council deputy Ivars Landmanis mentions in his application that Ventspils City Council’s portal www.ventspils.lv is maintained by the city council’s institution Ventspils Digital Centre using budget finances. Ventspils City Council, its institutions and previously even Ventspils Freeport authority had generously financed the services of newspaper and portal Ventas Balss in the form of glorification of Lembergs and defamation of his opponents.

Information from the Procurement Monitoring Bureau shows that Ventas Balss has received the following financing in recent years:

EUR 184 533 in 2018 – payer Ventspils City Council

EUR 117 435.47 in 2018, which includes:

EUR 36 363 – payer Ventspils City Councils municipal institution Ventspils Digital Centre;

EUR 14 005 – payer municipality’s owned LLC Kurzeme philharmonic;

EUR 14 005 – payer Ventspils city municipality’s institution Public Utilities Office;

EUR 12 900 – payer LLC Olympic Centre Ventspils;

EUR 13 600.50 – payer municipality’s LLC Ūdeka;

EUR 13 999.99 – payer LLC Northern Kurzeme Regional Hospital;

EUR 12 561.98 – payer Ventspils City Education Office.

Landmanis also mentions in his statement it is known that for a long time Ventas Balss received generous financing from Ventspils Freeport authority – a minimum of EUR 143 756 +VAT every year. «Additionally, other channels were used to pay other media outlets, including LLC Kurzeme Television.»

KNAB, meanwhile, responds to all this by saying the statement and the information therein does not contain any indication of a criminal offence involving corruption. Nevertheless, the bureau has taken notice of the reported information.

KNAB also notes the institution has assessed the information detailed in the statement that Ventspils City Council ignores and breaches OFAC sanctions. Inspections did not reveal information of any Ventspils City Council’s state official potentially breaching restrictions outlined in the Law on Prevention of Conflict of Interest in Activities of Public Officials.

The statement does clearly outline the fact that Lembergs uses public resources for his private needs.