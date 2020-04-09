KNAB still sees no corruption at Ventspils City Council in spite of proof
Although Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) is openly told Aivars Lembergs’ propaganda campaign is financed using public finances even after US sanctions, which proved Ventspils City Council ignores sanctions, the bureau still says this information does not contain indication of a criminal offence involving corruption.
Ventspils City Council deputy Ivars Landmanis mentions in his application that Ventspils City Council’s portal www.ventspils.lv is maintained by the city council’s institution Ventspils Digital Centre using budget finances. Ventspils City Council, its institutions and previously even Ventspils Freeport authority had generously financed the services of newspaper and portal Ventas Balss in the form of glorification of Lembergs and defamation of his opponents.
Information from the Procurement Monitoring Bureau shows that Ventas Balss has received the following financing in recent years:
EUR 184 533 in 2018 – payer Ventspils City Council
EUR 117 435.47 in 2018, which includes:
EUR 36 363 – payer Ventspils City Councils municipal institution Ventspils Digital Centre;
EUR 14 005 – payer municipality’s owned LLC Kurzeme philharmonic;
EUR 14 005 – payer Ventspils city municipality’s institution Public Utilities Office;
EUR 12 900 – payer LLC Olympic Centre Ventspils;
EUR 13 600.50 – payer municipality’s LLC Ūdeka;
EUR 13 999.99 – payer LLC Northern Kurzeme Regional Hospital;
EUR 12 561.98 – payer Ventspils City Education Office.
More on this topic: Ventas Balss – multi-million «trough» for Lembergs’ reputation
Landmanis also mentions in his statement it is known that for a long time Ventas Balss received generous financing from Ventspils Freeport authority – a minimum of EUR 143 756 +VAT every year. «Additionally, other channels were used to pay other media outlets, including LLC Kurzeme Television.»
KNAB, meanwhile, responds to all this by saying the statement and the information therein does not contain any indication of a criminal offence involving corruption. Nevertheless, the bureau has taken notice of the reported information.
KNAB also notes the institution has assessed the information detailed in the statement that Ventspils City Council ignores and breaches OFAC sanctions. Inspections did not reveal information of any Ventspils City Council’s state official potentially breaching restrictions outlined in the Law on Prevention of Conflict of Interest in Activities of Public Officials.
The statement does clearly outline the fact that Lembergs uses public resources for his private needs.
Related posts
- Criminal process launched against Aivars Lembergs for defamation
- BNN INTERVIEW | How is COVID-19 used to prolong Lembergs’ trial?
- Letter dating back to Lembergs’ imprisonment – how were city management orders issued?
- Proposal voiced to deny Aivars Lembergs the option to enter the Saeima
- Rubber stretching. 11th anniversary of Aivars Lembergs’ trial
- Lembergs lands another management post; VARAM just shakes its head
- Aivars Lembergs maintains dominant influence over Ventspils in spite of US sanctions
- Opinion: Ventspils professional sports teams under shadow of Lembergs’ sanctions
- Kaimiņš: I can't save KPV LV from Šlesers’, Lembergs’ and ZZS’ influence
Keywords: Aivars Lembergs corruption Ivars Landmanis KNAB public finances public image statement Ventas Balss Ventspils City Council
Churches in Estonia give guidance on Easter home services
For the coming Easter, the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church is overcoming the epidemiological ban on public assembly with online services, guidance for small home services and phone conversations, Archbishop Urmas Viilma unveiled, ERR reports.
COVID-19 update in Baltics. 589 infections in Latvia, 955 in Lithuania, 1 207 in Estonia
The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Latvia has reached 589, increasing by 12 new cases in the past day. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, report 955 confirmed cases.
KNAB still sees no corruption at Ventspils City Council in spite of proof
Although Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) is openly told Aivars Lembergs’ propaganda campaign is financed using public finances even after US sanctions, which proved Ventspils City Council ignores sanctions, the bureau still says this information does not contain indication of a criminal offence involving corruption.
EU Court: Poland has to reform disciplinary body in its Supreme Court
The European Court of Justice has called on Poland to stop the operation of the Disciplinary Panel of the Polish Supreme court to separate it from the influence of the parliament and government, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
Riga’s administrators reserve EUR 13.87 million to battle COVID-19
During the approval of the city’s 2020 budget, Riga’s interim administrators decided to increase Riga’s reserve fund’s volume to EUR 13.87 million.
US presidential election set to be battle between Biden and Trump
In the US, Senator Bernie Sanders has left the fight for the presidential candidate nomination from the Democratic Party. He has left ex-Vice President Joe Biden the only contender for the nomination and the rival to President Donald Trump in the 2020 US presidential election, American news agency AP reports.
EUR 45.5 million to be diverted for support of agriculture in Latvia
To reduce the COVID-19 crisis in agriculture sector Latvia’s government will divert EUR 45.5 million, as agreed by Finance Minister Jānis Reirs’ work group for support of entrepreneurship and employed people on Wednesday, 8 April.
Global number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 1.5 million
Globally, the number of the confirmed infection cases of the novel coronavirus has exceeded 1,5 million, while a total of 329 thousand people are believed to have recovered. US is still the worst affected nation by the number of infections, German public broadcaster DW and American John Hopkins University report.
Reminder: no visits during Easter holiday
The holiday is near and people want to know if they can meet relatives and friends. Latvian Healthcare Ministry reminds – the virus has no holidays. Any private events involving people who do not live together are prohibited.
Court of first instance rejects Ušakovs’ appeal on dismissal as mayor of Riga
On Wednesday, 8 April, the Administrative District Court rejected Harmony politician Nils Ušakovs’ applications in which he appealed the order issued by Environment Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Pūce on his dismissal from the post of mayor of Riga, as reported by the court.
Latest on COVID-19 in Baltics. 577 in Latvia, 912 in Lithuania, 1 185 in Estonia
The number of COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 577, increasing by 29 cases in the past day. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, report 912 confirmed infection cases. Public data in Estonia reports 1 185 infection cases in this Baltic State.
Inflation in Republic of Latvia reportedly at 1.4% in March
Compared to March 2019, the average level of consumer prices rose by 1.4 % in March 2020. Prices of goods have increased by 0.9 % and prices of services by 2.7 %.
Lithuania’s BC chief: «Latvia’s COVID-19 support for business has been swifter»
It is official: Lithuania is extending lockdown until April 27 to combat the coronavirus pandemic which death toll in the country stood at 15 as of Wednesday noon. As many as 912 persons were diagnosed with COVID-19 by then.
Lithuania on path to allow price regulation in government
In Lithuania, the majority of legislators in the Seimas, have backed draft amendments that set forth allowing the government to regulate the prices of essential goods during this time of quarantine, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports.
BNN EXPLAINS | Envelope wages – one of the main reasons why idleness benefits may be denied
People need certainty – if they honestly pay taxes, they should be able to receive support from the state in the event of a crisis, since they have taken care of the state all this time by paying taxes, BNN was told in a phone conversation by chairman of LBAS Egils Baldzēns.
- Interviews ,
- Social ,
- Latvia
Criminal process launched against Aivars Lembergs for defamation
On 7 April 2020 State Police Kurzeme RP Saldus Department’s Criminal Police Office commenced a criminal process against Aivars Lembergs for untrue statements and claims he has used on multiple occasions during meetings of Ventspils City Council and Finance Committee against city council deputy Ģirts Valdis Kristovskis, as BNN was told by Kristovskis.
Latvia’s Prime Minister: we are financially well-situated in this crisis
We are financially well-situated in this crisis, said Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama.
Latvian government supports dismissal of State Land Service’s director general
Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers has supported Justice Ministry’s prepared decision project that details the dismissal of the State Land Service director general Solvitai Zvidriņa from her post, as confirmed by Justice Ministry.
China lifts lockdown in Wuhan
In the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the global pandemic of COVID-19 began, a lockdown has been lifted for the first time since January, British news portal The Guardian reports.
Support in Latvia for COVID-19 crisis prevention reaches four billion euros
The volume of support available in Latvia to finance preventive measures to overcome COVID-19 crisis has reached four billion euros, as reported by Latvian Finance Minister Jānis Reirs on Tuesday, 7 April.
Another month stuck home. Latvian government extends state of emergency
The state of emergency declared in Latvia because of COVID-19 pandemic has been extended until 12 May, as confirmed by Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs on social media on 7 April.
75 reports on competition distortions reported to Competition Council in 2019
Last year, the Competition Council received a total of 75 reports related to competition distortions caused by public persons, according to information listed in the latest public account for the institution’s more significant accomplishments in 2019 and developments in competition rights enforcement in Latvia.
Australia quashes child abuse convictions against cardinal Pell
A court in Australia has overturned child sex abuse convictions against cardinal George Pell after he was found guilty and received a prison term, British news portal The Guardian reports.
Education and Science Ministry considers not cancelling centralized exams
Latvia’s Education and Science Ministry considers the option to not cancel centralized exams, especially for 12th graders, as reported on Tuesday, 7 April, by Education Minister Ilga Šuplinska during a meeting with Saeima’s Education, Culture and Science Committee.
Estonian government in two minds on cutting public spending to help economy
Should public spending be cut to help restore the economy? Two of the three parties in the Estonian government have opposing views on this as economic recovery is increasingly discussed, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
Recommended
Latest
- COVID-19 update in Baltics. 589 infections in Latvia, 955 in Lithuania, 1 207 in Estonia
- KNAB still sees no corruption at Ventspils City Council in spite of proof
- Riga’s administrators reserve EUR 13.87 million to battle COVID-19
- EUR 45.5 million to be diverted for support of agriculture in Latvia
- Reminder: no visits during Easter holiday
- Court of first instance rejects Ušakovs’ appeal on dismissal as mayor of Riga
- Inflation in Republic of Latvia reportedly at 1.4% in March
- BNN EXPLAINS | Envelope wages – one of the main reasons why idleness benefits may be denied
- Criminal process launched against Aivars Lembergs for defamation
- Latvia’s Prime Minister: we are financially well-situated in this crisis
Most read
- First death from COVID-19 confirmed in Latvia | 6
- Latvian government increases penalty for breach of COVID-19 restrictions | 1
- Another month stuck home. Latvian government extends state of emergency
- airBaltic to cancel up to 50% of planned flights until November 2020
- COVID-19 update in Baltics. 458 cases in Latvia, 649 in Lithuania, 858 in Estonia
- COVID-19 prompts Latvian government to involve army in border patrol with Belarus
- Prime Minister says Latvia will neither enhance nor relieve restrictions
- Kilometre-long freight train from China to pass through Latvia this week | 1
- COVID-19 pandemic and corruption risks. How can government and society defend against them?
- Shuttle buses and express buses on hold in Riga
Most commented
- First death from COVID-19 confirmed in Latvia | 6
- Emīls Jakrins becomes board chairman of restaurant business company Vincents | 1
- Kilometre-long freight train from China to pass through Latvia this week | 1
- Latvian government increases penalty for breach of COVID-19 restrictions | 1
- Latvian president urges not to sort idleness benefit recipients based on tax debts
- Court of first instance rejects Ušakovs’ appeal on dismissal as mayor of Riga
- BNN summary of the week: a new economy minister. Lagging budget plan. Radzevičs’s negligence?
- Riga International Airport plans to lay off 500 employees
- Court to enforce nearly 12 000 euros from Gobzems for defaming Bunkus family
- Reminder: no visits during Easter holiday
Top 5 Business news
- Week in Lithuania: ex-President lands UN job, car entry from Belarus and Russia banned, medics’ salaries go up
- Kilometre-long freight train from China to pass through Latvia this week
- Shuttle buses and express buses on hold in Riga
- Large mine closes in Estonia after one of 800 miners tested positive for COVID-19
- Lithuania’s BC chief: «Latvia’s COVID-19 support for business has been swifter»
Top 5 Social news
- First death from COVID-19 confirmed in Latvia
- Latvian government increases penalty for breach of COVID-19 restrictions
- Belarus rejects Lithuania’s worries about alleged hiding of COVID-19 data
- Another month stuck home. Latvian government extends state of emergency
- Lithuania puts COVID-19-related prosecution above human rights
Top 5 World news
- Belarus rejects Lithuania’s worries about alleged hiding of COVID-19 data
- Spain registers unprecedented job loss as lethal cases of COVID-19 exceed 10 000
- Meduza: Head of Russian doctors’ organisation arrested during delivery of protective equipment to hospitals
- British Prime Minister hospitalised 10 days into coronavirus infection
- Global number of COVID-19 cases exceeds one million
Top 5 Video
- Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
- Hungary involves Estonia in efforts to fend off migration deals
- Estonian expedition Antarctica 200 leaves for six-month journey
- Austria’s first female Chancellor to head government until snap elections
- Captain arrested over Budapest ship collision as search for victims continues
Newest galleries
- In pictures: Pink supermoon from Crimea to Balearic Islands
- PHOTOS: farewell to the old microbus parking lot opposite of Origo in Riga
- Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
- In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
- PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
Newest comments
-
Irja Orav @ 2020-04-08 23:54:27
-
Ketamine @ 2020-04-08 01:47:18
Belarus is the last country with Soviet medical system so it should have no problem overcoming this "pandemic" unlike pay-to-use healthcare in the West.
-
Hobson.Luther @ 2020-04-07 05:13:58
Don't ask what others have done for you, but ask what you have done for others
-
? @ 2020-04-06 17:07:16
-
2 @ 2020-04-04 21:40:19