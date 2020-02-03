KNAB terminates criminal process against Artuss Kaimiņš

Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) has terminated the criminal process against Saeima deputy Artuss Kaimiņš over acceptance of illegal financing by his political organization and reporting false information in income declaration. The process was terminated due to a lack of composition of a crime.

KNAB affirms one person was made a suspect on 29 January for breaching accounting rules outlined in the Criminal Procedure Law. It was done because new evidence was acquired during the investigation and that the factual conditions for the crime have changed. LETA wrote that Kaimiņš is this person.

This crime is punishable with up to five years in prison, community service or fine.

At the same time, the bureau has decided to terminate the criminal process against the aforementioned person in the section regarding acceptance of illegal financing by a political organization and reporting of false information in an official income declaration.

The relevant criminal process will be handed to the office of the prosecutor by KNAB once the officer responsible for the case and the supervisory prosecutor are confident there is sufficient evidence.

KNAB does not provide more detailed information about the specific criminal process because it is unknown what exactly Kaimiņš is accused of.

Read also: Kaimiņš: I can’t save KPV LV from Šlesers’, Lembergs’ and ZZS’ influence

As previously reported, initially KNAB had Saeima deputy Artuss Kaimiņš, KPV LV board member Atis Zakatistovs and businessman Viesturs Tamužs detained over possible illegal financing of KPV LV political party in June 2018. The three were later released and applied with security measures not related to deprivation of freedom.

Zakatistovs and Tamužs were made suspects in the criminal case regarding illegal financing of political organizations. Kaimiņš, on the other hand, was suspected of accepting illegal financing for a political organization and reporting false information in his income declaration.

The criminal case was later divided into two because KNAB requested permission to commence criminal prosecution of Zakatistovs and Tamužs for possible large scale fraud.

In summer 2019 prosecutor Māris Urbāns issued charges to Zakatistovs over large scale fraud committed in a group. The deputy is accused of defrauding EUR 26 620 and an attempt of defrauding EUR 2 420. Charges were also issued to Tamužs.

According to the charges, in 2016 Zakatistovs and Tamužs agreed on defrauding money from AS Eco Baltia subsidiary LLC Eco Baltia grupa to finance Zakatistovs as a politician of a political party.

Tamužs informed Eco Baltia board chairman and board member about the supposed need to receive consultations from Zakatistovs about strategic matters, knowing well in advance no real consultations would be provided.

According to contracts signed between Eco Baltia grupa and Zakatistovs’ owned LLC Per capita, Zakatistovs was supposed to provide consultations about management of change within the company and sustainable and resource-saving policy matters between June 2016 and May 2017.

Although no consultations were provided, Zakatistovs was paid money from Eco Baltia grupa for allegedly provided services every month, whereas Tamužs did not inform the management of Eco Baltia grupa that no real consultations were received.

Eco Baltia grupa, mislead about the non-existent consultations, transferred a total of EUR 26 620 to Zakatistovs’ owned company LLC Per capita bank account. However, Eco Baltia grupa did not pay the last issued received for EUR 2 420 because the company’s management had suspected that the signed consultation contracts were being used to illegally finance a political party.

Investigation of this case continues.