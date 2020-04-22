KNAB to check information from OFAC about Lembergs corrupting officials

Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) has commenced an inspection of a statement from the US Department of the Treasury’s Office for Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) that the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs has influenced and corrupted officials, as confirmed by the bureau.

At the beginning of February, KNAB chief Jēkabs Straume did not say if KNAB has an ongoing inspection in regards to the aforementioned statement from OFAC.

Now KNAB has confirmed the bureau has commenced an inspection of information reported by OFAC.

In February Straume confirmed in a conversation with journalists that KNAB has requested more detailed information from USA in regards to OFAC statement. KNAB also states the bureau is unable to provide more detailed information about the inspection, the content of the requested information, or whether or not a response from USA has been received.

On 9 December 2019, based on the so-called Magnitsky Law, OFAC imposed sanctions against Aivars Lembergs and four legal persons associated with him – Ventspils Freeport Authority, Ventspils Development Agency, Business Development Association and Latvian Transit Business Association – for corruption.

As noted by OFAC, Lembergs is accused of money laundering, bribery and abuse of power. Lembergs controls structures using political parties and corrupt politicians, and systematically uses these structures for personal economic gain.

OFAC states Lembergs has used his influence over political parties to compose ruling staff and put specific people in the government and ruin the chances of other government officials of getting leading posts. On top of that, Lembergs has influenced and corrupted law enforcement officials to protect his interests and undermine politicians he cannot control.

As it is known, for years Riga Regional Court has been viewing the criminal case in which Lembergs is accused of large-scale bribery, money laundering and legalization of other property, office fraud, participation in economic operations he is not allowed to participate in because of his official post, as well as abuse of power and other crimes. Among the accused are also Aivars Lembergs’ son Anrijs Lembergs and Lembergs’ business partner Ansis Sormulis.

In court debates, prosecutors have requested sentencing Lembergs to eight years in prison with confiscation of property, as well as fine of EUR 64 500.

The case is compiled in 200 volumes and two criminal procedures submitted to the court in the second half of 2008. Riga Regional Court commenced viewing this case on 20 August 2009.