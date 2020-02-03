KNAB to look into possible crimes committed by Riga City Council employees

Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) currently has five criminal processes in the works, in which seven employees of Riga City Council have rights for defence, as reported by KNAB.

These cases include municipal public transport company Rīgas satiksme’s procurement criminal process and the criminal process involving Riga Tourism Development Bureau.

There are also multiple cases in development in courts involving Riga municipality’s officials. For years, for example, the infamous Daimler case has been on trial for years.

KNAB notes that in accordance with the bureau’s strategy for 2020-2022, one of the priorities outlined therein is successfully preventing corruption in Latvia’s largest municipalities.

«Considering that corruption in Latvia, especially in municipalities, remains a serious problem, KNAB works tirelessly to reduce it and its risks, investing considerable resources into preventive activities, informing and educating society, as well as developing legislative acts and amendments,»

the bureau stresses.

At the end of 2019 KNAB requested public persons to provide information about their internal control system’s assessment. Institutions were sent questionnaires in which it was necessary to answer questions related to their internal control systems for prevention of corruption and conflicts of interests.

