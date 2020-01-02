Kremlin’s Sputnik closes Estonia office after sanctions

Russian state-controlled media organisation Sputnik has terminated cooperation with the employees of its Tallinn office in the wake of sanctions, Estonian and Russian media report.

Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports, citing Postimees and RIA Novosti, that all Sputnik Estonia employees ended their employment with the agency as of January 1, 2020. Sputnik’s Tallinn office had 35 employees.

The Sputnik Estonia website, which reports in Russian and Estonian, plans to continue to operate.

According to ERR News, reported in November that Estonian sanctions against the Kremlin propaganda channel Rossiya Segodnya (Russia Today) are forcing the Russian state-controlled media portal Sputnik organization to leave its rental space in Tallinn as Estonian banks do not accept Sputnik salary transfers.

Russian officials have warned of tough steps in retaliation against perceived pressure on journalists working for Sputnik in Estonia, yet Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu has stressed the financial nature of the sanctions.

Reinsalu (Pro Patria) told in an interview with ERR: «But what I want to emphasize is that we have not taken measures against the portal’s media content. They are financial sanctions aimed at economic activity. I believe it to be justified.»