Kristīne Misāne presented with charges in Latvia

Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne, who previously faced extradition to the South African Republic, has been presented charges in Latvia, as reported by LTV.

The office of the prosecutor, without revealing the identity of the person, reported that on 13 March charges were presented over neglect of child rights, as well as illegal activities with financial instruments and payment tender, document forging and using forged documents, LTV notes.

LTV also reports that Misāne is kept under arrest, adding that the pre-trial investigation continues.

Riga City Vidzeme Suburb Court has put Misāne under arrest in this criminal case. Latvia’s Office of the Prosecutor General decided to issue a European arrest order, which was immediately sent to Denmark.

Misāne’s representatives had previously explained that in 2011 the woman had met a citizen of the South African Republic. After four years of their relationship the two had a daughter. However, later the two parents conflicted. Initially rows were financially motivated. After that the man one-sidedly decided to end their relationship and had even used violence against both Misāne and both of their under-aged children.

Fearing for her and their children’s life, Misāne decided to seek asylum in Latvia in May 2018. In December, however, Misāne was detained on the border when travelling from Copenhagen to Mozambique. She was detained because of an Interpol order. The South African Republic reports Misāne is accused of child kidnapping. This means she faces 15 years-long prison sentence in the African country.

The daughter of the man accused of violence Anzel Grobler told jauns.lv portal the opposite – that Misāne is the one who was cruel to children and that she had kidnapped her daughter because local authorities recommended children to live with their father.