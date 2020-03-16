Kristīne Misāne presented with charges in Latvia
Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne, who previously faced extradition to the South African Republic, has been presented charges in Latvia, as reported by LTV.
The office of the prosecutor, without revealing the identity of the person, reported that on 13 March charges were presented over neglect of child rights, as well as illegal activities with financial instruments and payment tender, document forging and using forged documents, LTV notes.
LTV also reports that Misāne is kept under arrest, adding that the pre-trial investigation continues.
Riga City Vidzeme Suburb Court has put Misāne under arrest in this criminal case. Latvia’s Office of the Prosecutor General decided to issue a European arrest order, which was immediately sent to Denmark.
Misāne’s representatives had previously explained that in 2011 the woman had met a citizen of the South African Republic. After four years of their relationship the two had a daughter. However, later the two parents conflicted. Initially rows were financially motivated. After that the man one-sidedly decided to end their relationship and had even used violence against both Misāne and both of their under-aged children.
Fearing for her and their children’s life, Misāne decided to seek asylum in Latvia in May 2018. In December, however, Misāne was detained on the border when travelling from Copenhagen to Mozambique. She was detained because of an Interpol order. The South African Republic reports Misāne is accused of child kidnapping. This means she faces 15 years-long prison sentence in the African country.
The daughter of the man accused of violence Anzel Grobler told jauns.lv portal the opposite – that Misāne is the one who was cruel to children and that she had kidnapped her daughter because local authorities recommended children to live with their father.
Related posts
- Kristīne Misāne to be delivered to Latvia by 4 March
- Danish court officially decides to extradite Kristīne Misāne to Latvia
- Denmark cancels Misāne’s extradition to SAR in favour of extradition to Latvia
- Kristīne Misāne’s representatives say her extradition is temporarily halted
- Prosecutor General’s Office requests Denmark to extradite Misāne to Latvia
- Latvia’s president presents no plan for Misāne matter after meeting with heads of institutions
Keywords: charges children Kristīne Misāne prison prosecutor SAR security measure South African Republic topical
Three VUGD officials detained over suspicions of fraud
The Internal Security Bureau has detained three State Fire and Rescue Service officials over possible fraud in an organized group, as confirmed by the bureau.
Kristīne Misāne presented with charges in Latvia
Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne, who previously faced extradition to the South African Republic, has been presented charges in Latvia, as reported by LTV.
Buyers in Latvia urged to maintain 2 m distance from one another when shopping
In all shopping locations, including stores, markets and pharmacies, people will have to maintain a 2 m distance from one another, as journalists were informed by Economy Ministry’s deputy state secretary Zaiga Liepiņa on Monday, 16 March.
KPV LV picks Jānis Vitenbergs as its candidate for economy minister’s post
Representatives of KPV LV political party have decided to pick Saeima’s National Economy, Agriculture, Environment and Regional Policy Committee chairman Jānis Vitenbergs as its candidate for the post of economy minister of Latvia.
Number of Covid-19 infections reaches 171 in Estonia and 14 in Lithuania
In Estonia the number of Covid-19 infection cases has increased by 56 individuals over the course of one day. As of Sunday, 15 March, the total number of confirmed cases is 171. In Lithuania, meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases has reached 14.
Kariņš on Covid-19: state will procure all what’s necessary; number of infected reaches 34
All the necessary equipment and protective clothes needed to battle Covid-19 coronavirus will be procured by the state. Companies will also be provided with state support, said Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš after the 16 March meeting of the Crisis Management Council.
BNN reports | Juriss Juriss will run for prosecutor general’s post
«I have thought about this and my choice is – yes. I will walk this path,» said prosecutor Juris Juriss in an interview with BNN about becoming a candidate for the post of Prosecutor General of the Republic of Latvia.
- Interviews ,
- Social ,
- Latvia
Latvian government forms special group to support businesses and prevent Covid-19 damages
Following Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s order, a government group for support of entrepreneurship and employed people for the prevention of economic consequences caused by Covid-19 coronavirus, as confirmed by the prime minister’s press-secretary Sandris Sabajevs.
Weather in Latvia to become sunny second half of the week
Cyclone activity will dominate the weather in the first half of the week – precipitation is expected on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. From Friday onwards, however, anticyclone activity will increase – weather will become sunny and precipitation will calm down, as reported by Latvia’s Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
KPV LV leader evasive about party’s next economy minister candidate
Political party KPV LV will either leave the government or will offer a new economy minister from among its members, as LTV programme Rīta panorama journalists were told by Atis Zakatistovs.
Number of Covid-19 infection cases in Latvia reaches 30
Four new coronavirus Covid-19 infection cases were found in Latvia yesterday. This makes the total number of infection cases in Latvia reach 30, as reported by the Disease Monitoring and Prevention Centre.
Week in Lithuania: Coronavirus menace keeps growing, storm ravages country, cooperation with CIA
In Lithuania, the top stories of the past week were coronavirus testing and new measures to prevent it, as well as discussion of measures to reduce transport pollution discussed and Lithuania agreeing to cooperate in CIA probe.
BNN summary of the week: No sickness in the homestead. Nemiro’s friendship earns serious punishment. Putin for life?
BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: Stay home; Cleansing; Contest; Decision; Return of tsar era?; Life’s Becoming Expensive; Possible Violation.
Next week’s centralized school exams in Latvia pushed to May
Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers decided on Saturday, 14 March, to postpone centralized school exams until May.
Stay home. Latvian government shuts down all international passenger services
It has been decided to shut down all international passenger services starting from Tuesday, 17 March, as announced by Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš after an extraordinary meeting of the government.
Upwards of one billion euros to be allocated to reduce Covid-19 impact on economy in Latvia
To reduce the impact of the spreading coronavirus Covid-19 on the economy, Latvia plans to allocate upwards of one billion euros to support companies, as journalists were told by Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš on Friday, 13 March.
Kaimiņš: Ralfs Nemiro should’ve been dismissed a long time ago; KPV LV made into Olainfarm branch office
Ralfs Nemiro should have been dismissed from the post of Latvia’s economy minister a long time ago. I had warned both Latvia’s society and KPV LV members about his activities and suspicious company he keeps, including Pāvels Rebenoks and Mārtiņš Krieķis, as far back as summer last year and a week ago, said the founder of KPV LV Artuss Kaimiņš commented in a telephone conversation with BNN.
- Interviews ,
- Social ,
- Latvia
Lithuania bans public events, closes schools until March 27
In Lithuania, where three cases of the virus disease COVID-19 have been confirmed, the government has announced the closure of schools and universities and a ban on sporting and cultural events until March 27, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports.
Latvia’s industrial production volume decline in January more rapid than EU’s average
In January 2020 industrial production output in Latvia, when compared to the same period of 2019 had declined 4.5%, which is a more rapid decline than the average in the EU, according to data published by Eurostat on Thursday, 12 March.
EU to offer migrants in Greece EUR 2,000 for returning home
The European Commission has announced a voluntary, month-long programme to the economic migrants in Greek islands offering them 2 000 euros per person to return home, British news portal The Guardian reports.
Latvian Fiscal Discipline Council recommends postponing tax reform
Considering uncertain economic development and high risk level, it would be best to postpone the tax reform, as well as other fiscally-sensitive activities until the situation has normalized, as the newly-elected Fiscal Disciplinary Council concluded at its first meeting.
US, British soldiers fall in Iraq; US attacks militia group
In Iraq, a rocket attack has hit a US military base killing two American and one British soldiers. The US has conducted air strikes against what its coalition forces called Iran-backed fighters, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
Latvian Economy Minister’s access to official secrets annulled; KPV LV to pick a new candidate soon
Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s access to official secrets has been annulled. His party – KPV LV – plans to pick a new candidate for the post next week.
28.6% of Latvian households have difficulty making ends meet
In 2019 the share of households who paid for usual necessary expenses with difficulty or great difficulty constituted 28.6 %, which is 7.1 percentage points less than in 2018.
Estonia with 27 cases of COVID-19 declares state of emergency until May
The government in Estonia, where 27 cases of the COVID-19 disease and a case of local transmission have been confirmed, has declared a state of emergency until May 1 and banned all public gatherings, cultural performances and care home visits, ERR reports.
Recommended
- BNN reports | Juriss Juriss will run for prosecutor general’s post
- BNN summary of the week: No sickness in the homestead. Nemiro’s friendship earns serious punishment. Putin for life?
- Kaimiņš: Ralfs Nemiro should’ve been dismissed a long time ago; KPV LV made into Olainfarm branch office
- Letter dating back to Lembergs’ imprisonment – how were city management orders issued?
Latest
- Three VUGD officials detained over suspicions of fraud
- Kristīne Misāne presented with charges in Latvia
- Buyers in Latvia urged to maintain 2 m distance from one another when shopping
- KPV LV picks Jānis Vitenbergs as its candidate for economy minister’s post
- Kariņš on Covid-19: state will procure all what’s necessary; number of infected reaches 34
- BNN reports | Juriss Juriss will run for prosecutor general’s post
- Latvian government forms special group to support businesses and prevent Covid-19 damages
- Weather in Latvia to become sunny second half of the week
- KPV LV leader evasive about party’s next economy minister candidate
- Number of Covid-19 infection cases in Latvia reaches 30
Most read
- Six more coronavirus infection cases found in Latvia
- Six more Covid-19 infection cases in Latvia; two-week quarantine in schools after spring break proposed | 2
- Latvia declares state of emergency over Covid-19 until Easter
- Latvian consular service unable to assist travellers experiencing difficulties due to Covid-19
- Stay home. Latvian government shuts down all international passenger services | 2
- Latvia's Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro spits in the eye of US sanctions
- Winergy-related people sentenced to prison for defrauding Latvia’s state budget funds
- Upwards of one billion euros to be allocated to reduce Covid-19 impact on economy in Latvia
- airBaltic plans to reduce employee numbers by 400 or more people
- Latvia to use EU funding to restore three cultural monuments in Riga
Most commented
- Stay home. Latvian government shuts down all international passenger services | 2
- Kalniete: if Putin rules Russia until 2036, there will be two generations with no knowledge of democracy | 2
- Six more Covid-19 infection cases in Latvia; two-week quarantine in schools after spring break proposed | 2
- Latvia’s registered unemployment level down to 6.3% in February | 1
- For years tram and trolleybus drivers in Riga have lacked appropriate license | 1
- Latvian Economy Minister’s access to official secrets annulled; KPV LV to pick a new candidate soon | 1
- SIF: wage difference between genders reportedly 14.1% in 2018
- Latvian consular service unable to assist travellers experiencing difficulties due to Covid-19
- Upwards of one billion euros to be allocated to reduce Covid-19 impact on economy in Latvia
- Changes to compensated medicines issue may create problems for some Covid-19 patients
Top 5 Business news
- Lithuania bans public events, closes schools until March 27
- Winergy-related people sentenced to prison for defrauding Latvia’s state budget funds
- airBaltic plans to reduce employee numbers by 400 or more people
- Šteinbuka: Latvia’s economic growth will slow down because of the coronavirus
- Estonia considers ways to help firms as virus affects business
Top 5 Social news
- Six more coronavirus infection cases found in Latvia
- Six more Covid-19 infection cases in Latvia; two-week quarantine in schools after spring break proposed
- Latvia declares state of emergency over Covid-19 until Easter
- Estonia with 27 cases of COVID-19 declares state of emergency until May
- Latvian consular service unable to assist travellers experiencing difficulties due to Covid-19
Top 5 World news
- Latvian consular service unable to assist travellers experiencing difficulties due to Covid-19
- Kalniete: if Putin rules Russia until 2036, there will be two generations with no knowledge of democracy
- Coronavirus: Italy introduces travel restrictions in territories with 16 mln people
- Italy expands virus outbreak travel ban to whole country
- Why count them? Russian MP proposes removing presidential term limits
Top 5 Video
- Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
- Austria’s first female Chancellor to head government until snap elections
- Estonian expedition Antarctica 200 leaves for six-month journey
- Hungary involves Estonia in efforts to fend off migration deals
- Captain arrested over Budapest ship collision as search for victims continues
Newest galleries
- PHOTOS: farewell to the old microbus parking lot opposite of Origo in Riga
- Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
- In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
- PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
- Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Newest comments
-
Kristine @ 2020-03-15 21:59:27
As of today, all bus schedules are running as normal. However, with much less airport traffic, it's possible it could change for some routes including bus 22. You can find out more on Riga Satiksme's website.
-
MICHAEL GREHAN @ 2020-03-15 13:11:16
I have booked a flight to Riga for Tues 24 March is The 22 Bus from Airport Cancelled ?
-
Norway @ 2020-03-15 08:37:42
But the rightfull and trusted Latvian political people wich are full of corruption is a better choice.... In Putin we have a leader ho work for his citizent but in Latvia most of the leaders are to buzzi to fill there own pocked with black money. When is corruption in latvia going to end?? When is Latvian political people going to work for latvian people and not for them self. Even President of Latvia is not choosen by the Latvian people. Is that demokratic??? Work for lativa insted of look to what adder country do.
-
@ 2020-03-14 23:34:47
-
Bextol Anderson @ 2020-03-13 19:15:55