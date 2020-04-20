Kristīne Misāne released from prison

On Monday, 20 April, Kristīne Misāne was released from prison, as reported by Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns with reference to information provided by the Prison Administration.

Since the end of 2018 Misāne remained in prison in Denmark, where she was detained following a request from the South African Republic (SAR), where the woman is accused of kidnapping her child and committing other violations. Denmark had initially made the decision to have her extradited to SAR, but the decision was postponed multiple times later.

With support from Latvian society and with involvement from Latvian state authorities it was possible to extradite Kristīne Misāne to Latvia. To ensure the woman’s extradition to Latvia and not SAR, Latvian authorities secured from Misāne written admission of guilt in crimes. Following reception of this admission of guilt, Riga Court District Prosecutor’s Office initiated a criminal process, making her a suspect in crimes potentially committed in SAR.

The case was initiated in accordance with three sections of the Criminal Law.

In the criminal case Misāne was put under arrest. Latvia’s Office of the Prosecutor General later issued a European Arrest Order. It was immediately sent to Denmark, requesting extradition of the woman to Latvia.

Misāne was escorted from Denmark to Latvia at the beginning of March. Upon arrival she was put in Iļguciems prison. In accordance with the order of the court she was released from prison today.

Misāne’s representatives had previously explained that in 2011 the woman had met a citizen of the South African Republic. After four years of their relationship the two had a daughter. However, later the two parents conflicted. Initially rows were financially motivated. After that the man one-sidedly decided to end their relationship and had even used violence against both Misāne and both of their under-aged children.

Fearing for her and their children’s life, Misāne decided to seek asylum in Latvia in May 2018. In December, however, Misāne was detained on the border when travelling from Copenhagen to Mozambique. She was detained because of an Interpol order. The South African Republic reports Misāne is accused of child kidnapping. This means she faces 15 years-long prison sentence in the African country.