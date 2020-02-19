Kristīnes Misāne’s representatives say her extradition is temporarily halted

The extradition of Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne, who is accused of kidnapping her own child, to the South African Republic has been temporarily halted, as Delfi TV ar Jānis Domburs was told by the woman’s sister Mārīte Batraka.

This much was told to Misāne by her lawyer in Denmark.

Latvia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry neither confirms nor denies this information.

As previously reported, on Friday, 14 February, Danish office of the prosecutor decided to keep Misāne under arrest. According to what her representatives had previously said, this means she is guaranteed to be extradited to the South African Republic on 20 February.

However, on Tuesday, 18 February, Latvia’s government supported Foreign Affairs Ministry’s proposal to turn to the European Human Rights over Misāne’s situation. The government also decided to request a temporary restriction on Misāne’s extradition. ECT may decide on approving or rejecting Latvia’s complaint on 19 February.

«The government has decided to turn to European Court for Human Rights because so far the trial has not taken into account opinions of international organizations about problems in prisons in the South African Republic, including problems with violence, the state of women, etc. These arguments were not taken into account,» journalists were told by Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs after the government meeting.

The minister also stressed that the government’s decision of Tuesday and the European arrest order for Misāne, as well as the request to Danish law enforcement institutions to have her extradited to Latvia are all parallel processes.

Misāne’s representatives had previously explained that in 2011 the woman had met a citizen of the South African Republic. After four years of their relationship the two had a daughter. However, later the two parents conflicted. Initially rows were financially motivated. After that the man one-sidedly decided to end their relationship and had even used violence against both Misāne and both of their under-aged children.

Fearing for her and their children’s life, Misāne decided to seek asylum in Latvia in May 2018. In December, however, Misāne was detained on the border when travelling from Copenhagen to Mozambique. She was detained because of an Interpol order. The South African Republic reports Misāne is accused of child kidnapping. This means she faces 15 years-long prison sentence in the African country.

The daughter of the man accused of violence Anzel Grobler told jauns.lv portal the opposite – that Misāne is the one who was cruel to children and that she had kidnapped her daughter because local authorities recommended children to live with their father.

It was proposed to let Latvia’s office of the prosecutor take over the case, but it was not done because, as previously explained by the prosecutor’s office, Misāne is accused of committing crimes in the South African Republic that are not considered serious crimes in Latvia. This means there was no legal reasons for the issue of the European arrest order. As for Misāne’s possible fraudulent activity and document forgery, Latvia cannot guarantee criminal prosecution. This is because of shortage of evidence, as noted by Latvian office of the prosecutor.

Since 2018 Misāne has been under arrest in Denmark, where she was arrested following a request from the South African Republic’s authorities, which accuse her of kidnapping her child and other crimes. Last week the Danish court decided to keep her under arrest, which basically means she will be extradited to the South African Republic on 20 February. According to information from Misāne’s representatives, on Friday the court deliberated on releasing her from custody, as by then she had served her penalty or keeping her under arrest and later extraditing her to the South African Republic, where she faces a 15-year prison sentence.