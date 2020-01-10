Kristovskis believes US sanctions are result of KNAB’s and VARAM’s inaction

The US sanctions against Aivars Lembergs represent what Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry (VARAM) and Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) failed to do – prohibit Lembergs from working in the municipal administration and check a large volume of possibly illegally acquired finances, according to what Ventspils City Council opposition deputy Ģirts Valdis Kristovskis said in an interview to Latvijas Avīze.

He says VARAM had explained its inaction to the city council’s minority deputies in a primitive way – we agree Lembergs activities are illegal, «but this is Ventspils! We will not get involved».

Kristovskis also says the ministry’s response after 8 July 2019 to Ventspils minority deputies stated that «VARAM does not have the legal basis to work on affairs in the competence of the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau».

But even KNAB mentioned on 2 December 2019, a week prior to application of US sanctions, that the bureau has no right to interfere with organization of work at the municipal council, influence Lembergs in his duties, and that there is no evidence the person accused of serious crimes had organized misappropriation of public funds for personal gain, Kristovskis told Latvijas Avīze.

He stresses: «There is evidence. Acquisition would not have been hard for an institution like KNAB. On top of that, Ventspils City Council has submitted to KNAB countless signs and facts of illegalities committed by Lembergs, including embezzlement of the municipality’s and Ventspils Freeport’s public funds.»

«Unfortunately, until now KNAB has decided to ignore them,» notes the deputy.

The bureau has not requested any documents detailing Lembergs’ participation in wasting of public funds and organization of their embezzlement, has not checked facts and conditions, has not interviewed persons that have involvement in legalization of public funds, Kristovskis told Latvijas Avīze.

This is about millions of euros, the deputy told the media.