Krūmiņš and Raitums receive fines for illegal financing of ZZS and For Latvia from the Heart

At the end of 2019 Businessman Jūlijs Krūmiņš and financial consultant associated with him Jorens Raitums both agreed to pay EUR 100 000 fine for using third parties to gather money for the Union of Greens and Farmers (ZZS) and For Latvia from the Heart (NSL), as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.

On the other side of the spectrum, however, law enforcers’ work in relation to politician is less praiseworthy. The office of the prosecutor has changed its mind towards Jurmala mayor Gatis Truksnis and his possible involvement in the aforementioned crime. Finally the criminal case against him was discontinued this week, as reported by Nekā personīga.

The programme stresses that neither leader of both political parties is in danger of any consequences. Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) reports that ZZS has since paid all illegally received donations. Inguna Sudraba’s political party, on the other hand, has not paid anything and continues the litigation. «Considering Krūmiņš has admitted his guilt, the party will likely be liquidated before the court announces the final ruling,» the programme estimates.

NSL was put together prior to 12th Saeima elections and was in dire need of money at the time, Nekā personīga reports.

Krūmiņš was Sudraba’s biggest supporter. The law did not allow him to donate as much as he wanted, so a plan was put together and he started transferring funds to the party’s account through other people’s accounts. Most of them were financially dependent on the businessman and his daughter Maija Čerņavska. The scheme was also supported by Krūmiņš’s financial consultant Jorens Raitums, the programme reports.

KNAB managed to prove that Sudraba’s party received EUR 56 894 in such a way. The biggest donation amount – EUR 19 000 – was paid by mobile toilet operator Anrī Kursītis. Donations paid by him and five other people were ordered to be paid back to the state budget. The party cannot do this because it has no money, the programme reports. «Sudraba’s party received a meager EUR 30 in donations last year.»

NSL engaged in litigation with KNAB. The first ruling was not good for the party. Krūmiņš has admitted his guilt, and Sudraba has no chances of winning now, Nekā personīga notes. Krūmiņš lamented that because of the penalty he missed going hunting, but he does not regret what he has done: «I have principles. If I love someone, I do. If I don’t love someone, I say: you are a bitch. If I had to repeat what I had done five years ago, I’d do everything exactly the same way. I’ve been penalized, yes. And for a whole year I could not use firearms. Bandits come over to me and I have nothing to defend myself with. I am reduced to spitting at them from a balcony.»

Sudraba’s party is not the only one Krūmiņš had supported. The Union of Greens and Farmers was one such party. Although Krūmiņš has stressed multiple times that it is Aivars Lembergs’ party, which he does not love, there was someone in its ranks useful to him, and that someone is Jurmala’s mayor Gatis Truksnis, according to journalists of Nekā personīga.

Krūmiņš was building a hotel in his daughter’s name, and it was necessary to secure permits from the municipality. Krūmiņš decided to secure Truksnis the opportunity for re-election. He talked Jurmala resident and businesswoman Tatjana Okladņikova, who owed him money, to pay part of the debt – EUR 25 000 – to the account owned by ZZS. Money from Krūmiņš was also forwarded to ZZS account by businessman Juris Miķelis and politician Valdis Kalnozols.

KNAB believed Truksnis was aware of illegal donations. Suspicions increased further when Jurmala’s mayor decided to stay in one of the rooms in the hotel owned by Krūmiņš, with the former’s permission.

Jurmala mayor Gatis Truksnis claims he has not done anything illegal.

Businessman Jūlijs Krūmiņš had even convinced ex-president Andris Bērziņš into gathering money, the programme reports.

«Bērziņš has never been a member of ZZS, but he has always supported this party and was even a candidate from the party before and after taking the high post.» The ex-president claims he has not been invited to interviews by KNAB or the office of the prosecutor, adding that the recording of the conversation between him and Krūmiņš held by law enforcers should not be taken literally.

The office of the prosecutor has different opinions as to whether or not other people from ZZS should be punished for accepting illegal financing. The political party had paid back the entire illegally received amount last year.

Former chairman of ZZS Augusts Brigmanis: «The entire amount KNAB declared illegally received has been paid back by the Union of Greens and Farmers in its entirety. But I cannot say for certain for every case.»

The portion of the criminal case against Truksnis was discontinued by the office of the prosecutor this week. Prosecutor Ilga Paegle had previously believed Truksnis was not the one responsible for accounting in the party, adding there is no evidence to suggest Krūmiņš may have coordinated his activities with Truksnis. Although there are no doubts Truksnis had lived in Krūmiņš’s apartment, there is confirmation this was as thanks for working in the businessman’s interests, the programme reports.