Ķuzis admits «police unable to recover losses» from retiring police officers

In 2019 the number of retired police officers in Latvian State Police (SP) had exceeded the number of fresh officers accepted in service. Resigning Chief of State Police Ints Ķuzis admits «police are unable to recover losses».

224 new police officers were accepted in service. The number of retired police officers, on the other hand, was 532. The most common reasons for declining applicants was failure to pass physical exams, poor health, problems with biography and failure to pass psychological evaluation, according to information from State Police.

On the other hand, the main reasons for leaving police service include the desire for change, inappropriate wage and job specifics, such as workload, Ķuzis explained at a meeting of Saeima’s Defence, Internal Affairs and Corruption Prevention Committee at the beginning of February.

Ķuzis says the State Police College is able to teach approximately 250 trainees but no more than that, because the college does not have enough resources. Enrolment does not guarantee youngsters any positions, because first they have to undergo education before they can start working in the police.

«The problem is with recovery, not enrolment. We cannot take on 600 people a year,» added Ķuzis.

As for the topic of wages, Ķuzis says good wages were paid before the crisis of 2008. The crisis had serious affected the ranks of the police. However, as the state economy improved, though has been put in a new remuneration system. Adoption of this system commenced in 2017 and since January 2020 wages have become higher for all police officers.

«Wages of police officers are differentiated and depend on multiple factors. Wages of investigators are generally not below EUR 1 000. Those who patrol streets are not paid EUR 1 000, but our commitment is making sure their wages reach this amount in the coming years,» said Ķuzis.