Ķuzis’ friendship with KGB official is no problem to run with New Unity in elections

Ex-chief of Latvian State Police (SP) Ints Ķuzis has joined New Unity and intends to run in the upcoming snap elections in Riga, as BNN was informed by the party.

If elected, Ķuzis is prepared to work on corruption prevention and security matters. It should be mentioned that prior to him stepping down Ķuzis was seen dancing with ice hockey club Dinamo and Russian gas company Itera Latvija chief Juris Savicskis at festivities organize to celebrate the 101st anniversary of State Police.

There is a video available on the internet that shows Ķuzis dancing with Savickis with a comment detailing Savickis’ past as a high-ranking Soviet KGB officer. This video was published by New Conservative Party politician and Riga City Council deputy Valters Bergs.

In the commentary added to the video, Bergs congratulates all police officers with the celebration, adding «every year at police celebration I ask the question what Juris Savickis does there, spending the evening with the management of State Police».

According to Bergs, Juris Savickis is a politicized gas millionaire, chief of Itera Latvija and chairman of Dinamo Riga ice hockey club chairman.

Meanwhile, Unity’s Riga City Council chairman Vilnis Ķirsis, as well as the party’s chairman Arvils Ašeradens are both happy with Ints Ķuzis joining the ranks of the party.

A joint meeting of Unity and New Unity, where the programme and a list of candidates will be presented, is scheduled for 7 March, as confirmed by the party.

BNN had previously reported that on 13 February the Saeima decided to dissolve Riga City Council. The city council continues working because there is still time until President Egils Levits promulgates the decision.

Snap elections are planned for 25 April.