Labour costs in Latvia considerably below EU and Eurozone average in 2019

Average hourly labour costs in Latvia were EUR 9.9 last year, which is considerably below the average of European Union (EU) and Eurozone, according to data published by Eurostat on Tuesday, 31 March.

According to this data, compared to Latvia, aside from agriculture and state administration, labour costs were lower only in Lithuania (9.4 EUR/h), Romania (7.7 euros) and Bulgaria (5.4 euros). In Hungary labour costs in economy were identical to Latvia.

In Estonia, hourly labour costs were 13.4 euros per hour last year.

The biggest hourly labour costs were found in Denmark (44.7 euros), Luxembourg (41.6 euros), Belgium (40.5 euros), France (36.6 euros), Netherlands (36.4 euros) and Sweden (36.3 euros).

The average EU index is 28.2 euros, which is 2.9% higher when compared to 2018.

In Eurozone labour costs had increased last year by 2.5% in comparison to 2018, reaching 31.4 euros per hour.

Among Eurozone member states, the biggest labour force cost increase was found in Slovakia (+7.8%), Estonia (+7.7%) and Latvia (+7.4%). A 4.6% increase was observed in Lithuania. The only EU member state in which labour costs had decreased last year was Sweden (-1%). The lowest labour cost increase among Eurozone member states was observed in Malta (+1%) and Finland (+1.4%).

Outside Eurozone, the biggest labour cost increase (in local currency) was observed in Romania (+13.1%) and Bulgaria (+11.7%).