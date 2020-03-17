Labour costs in Latvia per hour increase 7.7%
Compared to Q4 2018, hourly labour costs rose by 7.7 % or 70 cents, reaching EUR 9.76 in Q4 2019. Seasonally adjusted data comprised 7.5 %.
Compared to Q4 2018, seasonally non-adjusted data for Q4 2019 shows that hourly labour costs had increased in all economic activities in Latvia. The sharpest growth was recorded in construction activities (of 15.3 %), human health and social work activities (15.2 %), professional, scientific and technical activities (12.7 %) as well as administrative and support service activities (11.3 %), according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.
Hourly labour costs are influenced not only by changes in structure of wages, salaries and other labour costs, but also by the fluctuations in the number of hours worked and employees over the year.
In the sectors indicating the sharpest hourly labour cost rise, greater influence was exerted by the increase in regular wages and salaries and irregular premiums and bonuses, employers’ voluntary social security contributions (additional pension insurance contributions, health and life insurance contributions, etc.) and the drop in the number of hours worked.
The smallest increase in hourly labour costs was recorded in other service activities (that includes activities of public and other organisations, repair of computers and personal and household goods, washing and (dry-)cleaning, hairdressing and other beauty treatment and related activities) (of 1.7 %).
Highest labour costs are still in financial and insurance activities, while lowest in accommodation and food service activities.
In Q4 2019, the highest hourly labour costs were registered in financial and insurance activities (EUR 17.94), information and communication (EUR 15.93), public administration and defence; compulsory social security (EUR 12.38), electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (EUR 12.31), as well as mining and quarrying (EUR 11.55).
In its turn, the lowest hourly labour costs were recorded in accommodation and food service activities (EUR 6.96), other service activities (EUR 7.31), education (EUR 7.91), arts, entertainment and recreation (EUR 8.01), real estate activities (EUR 8.09), and trade (EUR 8.45).
Latvian government supports postponing Riga City Council’s snap elections until 6 June
Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers decided to support Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry’s proposal to postpone Riga City Council snap elections until 6 June.
Latvian Railway requests EUR 40.8 million from state budget to finance operations
Latvian Railway requires EUR 25 million from Latvia’s state budget to balance finances in 2020 and EUR 15.8 million to compensate ineligible costs for public transport services this year, says LDz representative Ella Pētermane.
Countries that have adopted travel restrictions
Latvia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has compiled a list of countries that have adopted travel restrictions. This information is subject to change, which is why the ministry invites following possible updates.
International passenger services shut down in Latvia
From 17 March onward all international passenger services through airports, ports, bus parks and railway is shut down, as reminded by Latvian Border Guard.
Maxima introduces additional measures to prevent Covid-19 spread
From Monday, 16 March, onward, major social distance restrictions are adopted for supermarket administration and within supermarkets, as confirmed by Maxima Latvija communications manager Liene Dubate-Ugule.
Covid-19 infection numbers reach 18 in Lithuania, 49 in Latvia, and 255 in Estonia
The number of coronavirus Covid-19 infection cases in Lithuania has reached 18, as reported by Lithuanian public media LRT.
Minister: it would be unfair to make taxpayers cover repatriation costs
It would be unfair to have taxpayers cover repatriation costs, journalists were told by Latvia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs.
Latvia’s ruling coalition supports Jānis Vitenbergs; JKP reserves judgement
On Monday, 16 March, political forces forming the ruling coalition in Latvia agreed to support KPV LV party’s picked candidate for the post of economy minister Jānis Vitenbergs. However, the New Conservative Party refrains from providing an opinion about his fitness for the minister’s post.
Three VUGD officials detained over suspicions of fraud
The Internal Security Bureau has detained three State Fire and Rescue Service officials over possible fraud in an organized group, as confirmed by the bureau.
Kristīne Misāne presented with charges in Latvia
Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne, who previously faced extradition to the South African Republic, has been presented charges in Latvia, as reported by LTV.
Buyers in Latvia urged to maintain 2 m distance from one another when shopping
In all shopping locations, including stores, markets and pharmacies, people will have to maintain a 2 m distance from one another, as journalists were informed by Economy Ministry’s deputy state secretary Zaiga Liepiņa on Monday, 16 March.
KPV LV picks Jānis Vitenbergs as its candidate for economy minister’s post
Representatives of KPV LV political party have decided to pick Saeima’s National Economy, Agriculture, Environment and Regional Policy Committee chairman Jānis Vitenbergs as its candidate for the post of economy minister of Latvia.
Number of Covid-19 infections reaches 171 in Estonia and 14 in Lithuania
In Estonia the number of Covid-19 infection cases has increased by 56 individuals over the course of one day. As of Sunday, 15 March, the total number of confirmed cases is 171. In Lithuania, meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases has reached 14.
Kariņš on Covid-19: state will procure all what’s necessary; number of infected reaches 34
All the necessary equipment and protective clothes needed to battle Covid-19 coronavirus will be procured by the state. Companies will also be provided with state support, said Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš after the 16 March meeting of the Crisis Management Council.
BNN reports | Juriss Juriss will run for prosecutor general’s post
«I have thought about this and my choice is – yes. I will walk this path,» said prosecutor Juris Juriss in an interview with BNN about becoming a candidate for the post of Prosecutor General of the Republic of Latvia.
Latvian government forms special group to support businesses and prevent Covid-19 damages
Following Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s order, a government group for support of entrepreneurship and employed people for the prevention of economic consequences caused by Covid-19 coronavirus, as confirmed by the prime minister’s press-secretary Sandris Sabajevs.
Weather in Latvia to become sunny second half of the week
Cyclone activity will dominate the weather in the first half of the week – precipitation is expected on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. From Friday onwards, however, anticyclone activity will increase – weather will become sunny and precipitation will calm down, as reported by Latvia’s Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
KPV LV leader evasive about party’s next economy minister candidate
Political party KPV LV will either leave the government or will offer a new economy minister from among its members, as LTV programme Rīta panorama journalists were told by Atis Zakatistovs.
Number of Covid-19 infection cases in Latvia reaches 30
Four new coronavirus Covid-19 infection cases were found in Latvia yesterday. This makes the total number of infection cases in Latvia reach 30, as reported by the Disease Monitoring and Prevention Centre.
Week in Lithuania: Coronavirus menace keeps growing, storm ravages country, cooperation with CIA
In Lithuania, the top stories of the past week were coronavirus testing and new measures to prevent it, as well as discussion of measures to reduce transport pollution discussed and Lithuania agreeing to cooperate in CIA probe.
BNN summary of the week: No sickness in the homestead. Nemiro’s friendship earns serious punishment. Putin for life?
BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: Stay home; Cleansing; Contest; Decision; Return of tsar era?; Life’s Becoming Expensive; Possible Violation.
Next week’s centralized school exams in Latvia pushed to May
Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers decided on Saturday, 14 March, to postpone centralized school exams until May.
Stay home. Latvian government shuts down all international passenger services
It has been decided to shut down all international passenger services starting from Tuesday, 17 March, as announced by Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš after an extraordinary meeting of the government.
Upwards of one billion euros to be allocated to reduce Covid-19 impact on economy in Latvia
To reduce the impact of the spreading coronavirus Covid-19 on the economy, Latvia plans to allocate upwards of one billion euros to support companies, as journalists were told by Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš on Friday, 13 March.
