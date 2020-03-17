Labour costs in Latvia per hour increase 7.7%

Compared to Q4 2018, hourly labour costs rose by 7.7 % or 70 cents, reaching EUR 9.76 in Q4 2019. Seasonally adjusted data comprised 7.5 %.

Compared to Q4 2018, seasonally non-adjusted data for Q4 2019 shows that hourly labour costs had increased in all economic activities in Latvia. The sharpest growth was recorded in construction activities (of 15.3 %), human health and social work activities (15.2 %), professional, scientific and technical activities (12.7 %) as well as administrative and support service activities (11.3 %), according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

Hourly labour costs are influenced not only by changes in structure of wages, salaries and other labour costs, but also by the fluctuations in the number of hours worked and employees over the year.

In the sectors indicating the sharpest hourly labour cost rise, greater influence was exerted by the increase in regular wages and salaries and irregular premiums and bonuses, employers’ voluntary social security contributions (additional pension insurance contributions, health and life insurance contributions, etc.) and the drop in the number of hours worked.

The smallest increase in hourly labour costs was recorded in other service activities (that includes activities of public and other organisations, repair of computers and personal and household goods, washing and (dry-)cleaning, hairdressing and other beauty treatment and related activities) (of 1.7 %).

Highest labour costs are still in financial and insurance activities, while lowest in accommodation and food service activities.

In Q4 2019, the highest hourly labour costs were registered in financial and insurance activities (EUR 17.94), information and communication (EUR 15.93), public administration and defence; compulsory social security (EUR 12.38), electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (EUR 12.31), as well as mining and quarrying (EUR 11.55).

In its turn, the lowest hourly labour costs were recorded in accommodation and food service activities (EUR 6.96), other service activities (EUR 7.31), education (EUR 7.91), arts, entertainment and recreation (EUR 8.01), real estate activities (EUR 8.09), and trade (EUR 8.45).