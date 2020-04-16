Laila Odiņa appointed as chairperson of Riga International Airport board

To ensure uninterrupted work of the company’s management during a crisis, the council of Riga International Airport has approved council member Laila Odiņa as the new chairperson of the board.

Odiņa will remain in charge of the airport until a new chairman has been picked through a personnel selection process, as reported by airport representative Laura Karnīte.

«The airport cannot afford to be left without a leader during the state of emergency – we need an active, knowledgeable and experienced person capable of leading the company from the crisis. The airport will no longer be as it once was. The company’s restoration will have to be started from the very beginning. I am convinced Laila Odiņa is the best candidate to fill this post until we pick a new head for the airport,» says the airport’s council chairman Juris Kanels.

Karnīte reports Odiņa is aviation professional with a great deal of experience, including working in international companies. She has worked in the airport’s council since April 2018. Before then Odiņa was airBaltic airline’s operative management director. She has also worked at UTAir Airlines JSC as operative management director and Azerbaijan Airlines JSC as executive director. She is also a board member of the Transport and Communications Institute.