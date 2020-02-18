Land acquisition for Rail Baltica going slow in Estonia

As Estonia seeks a stretch of land across the country for the construction of the pan-Baltic railway Rail Baltica, only 32 plots of land have been acquired out of some 650 needed, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

The Estonian Land Board estimates that 200 procedures can be carried out at maximum a year; however, negotiations with landowners are very complicated, but not to the point of expropriation this far.

The Estonian Land Board commenced land acquisition talks on the straight sections of the railway in October 2018, following the completion of the preliminary railway project.

Merje Krinal, the project manager for Rail Baltic said this week to ERR that to date, most of the land, 74%, has been acquired by buying it, 14% through land readjustment and 12% via land change.