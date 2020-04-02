Large mine closes in Estonia after one of 800 miners tested positive for COVID-19

In Estonia, it has been decided to close one of two large oil shale mines after one miner tested positive for COVID-19, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

Estonian energy producer Eesti Energia stated on Thursday, April 2, that an employee of the Estonia mine tested positive for the coronavirus. It has been estimated that the person was in close contact with at least 16 colleagues, who have been referred to testing for COVID-19.

In Enefit, a subsidiary of Eesti Energia, board chairman Andres Vainola told more to ERR: «For the time being, we are shutting down the underground processes for two days to get an overview of the number of people affected. After that we can take subsequent decisions and if necessary, close down the mine for a longer period of time».

Estonia has registered by Thursday, April 2, 11 lethal cases of COVID-19, as a total of 858 people have been found to have the disease and 45 have recovered.