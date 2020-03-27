Latest Covid-19 data for Baltics. 280 in Latvia, 344 in Lithuania, 575 in Estonia

The number of Covid-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 280, which means this country has the lowest number of infection cases among the three Baltic States. Lithuanian media report 344 infection cases.

The latest data from Estonia details 575 confirmed cases.

Estonia also reports one death from health complications caused by Covid-19. 11 people have recovered from this coronavirus.

As previously reported, one person has recovered from the virus and four people have died in Lithuania.

So far 11 702 people in Latvia have been tested for the virus, as reported by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre.

As previously reported, Covid-19 transmission in society has started in Latvia. This means there are patients whose infection vector is untraceable.

This means there is a risk of becoming infected in society. This is why people are urged to organize work remotely, go shopping more rarely and avoid crowded areas.

It is also reported it was decided at a joint meeting of the Latvia’s Crisis Management and government on 14 March to limit the length of public culture, entertainment, sports and other leisure activities – they are not allowed to go past 23:00.

All people returning from foreign countries are obligated to undergo a 14-day self-isolation.

To reduce the spread of the virus, Latvia has declared a state of emergency until 14 April. On top of that, all international passenger services have been shut down for the duration of the emergency.

On 24 March Latvia’s government decided to close down gyms. Shopping centres are to close on Saturday and Sunday. This requirement does not extend to pharmacies and food stores, veterinary shops, gardening and construction stores, as well as optician stores.

Estonia has declared a state of emergency until 1 March. The state of emergency in Lithuania will last until 27 March. Sports, culture and entertainment events are prohibited until then.