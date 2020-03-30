Latest COVID-19 data for Baltics. 376 in Latvia, 484 in Lithuania, 715 in Estonia

The number of COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 376, which is the lowest number of infections among Baltic States. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, report 484 infections. 44 of the infected people are medical workers.

The latest public data for Estonia reports 715 infection cases.

Estonia also reports two deaths caused by health complications from COVID-19, as well as 20 recoveries.

Lithuania reports seven deaths caused by health complications from the coronavirus.

So far a total of 14 313 people have been tested for the virus in Latvia, as reported by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre.

As previously reported, transmission of COVID-19 in society has begun. This means there are patients in the country whose vector of infection is untraceable.

This also means there is a risk of becoming infected in society. This is why people are urged to organize work from home where possible, shop less often and avoid crowded places.

As reported, during a joint meeting of the Crisis Management Council and the government on 14 March it was decided to limit the open hours of culture, entertainment, sports and other leisure venues for the duration of the state of emergency in the country. As such, it has been decided that they are to close doors at 23:00.

The government has also decided to limit the number of simultaneous participants of culture, entertainment, leisure, sports and religious events to 50.

Those returning from abroad have to maintain 14-day self-isolation.

To reduce the spread of Covid-19, the Crisis Management Council and the government decided to shut down all international passenger services for the duration of the state of emergency.

On 24 March, Latvia’s government decided to close gyms. Shopping centres are to close down on weekends. This requirement does not apply to pharmacies, food stores, veterinary stores, gardening and construction stores, as well as optician stores.

The state of emergency in Estonia will remain in force until 1 May. In Lithuania the state of emergency will remain in force until 13 April. During this period of time sports, culture, leisure and entertainment events are prohibited in the country.