Latest on COVID-19 in Baltics. 577 in Latvia, 912 in Lithuania, 1 185 in Estonia
The number of COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 577, increasing by 29 cases in the past day. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, report 912 confirmed infection cases.
Public data in Estonia reports 1 185 infection cases in this Baltic State.
24 people in Estonia have died from the virus and 72 have made a successful recovery.
The number of deaths caused by the virus in Lithuania has reached 15, whereas the number of recoveries has reached eight. It is also known that more than 100 doctors have become infected with COVID-19.
So far 24 036 people in Latvia have been tested for COVID-19, according to information from the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC). 39 patients have been hospitalized.
During a joint meeting on 14 March, Latvia’s government and the Crisis Management Council decided to limit the open hours of all culture, entertainment, sports and other leisure venues to 23:00.
Read also: Support in Latvia for COVID-19 crisis prevention reaches four billion euros
The government has also decided to limit the number of simultaneous participants of unorganized culture, entertainment, leisure, sports and religious events to 50.
Those returning from abroad have to undergo compulsory 14-day self-isolation.
To halt the spread of COVID-19, Latvia’s government and Crisis Management Council have agreed to also shut down all international passenger services until the end of the state of emergency in the country, which is set to end 14 April.
On 24 March the government also decided to close gyms and have shopping centres close down for weekends. This requirement does not extend to food stores, veterinary stores, gardening and construction stores, as well as pharmacies and optician stores.
On 29 March the Cabinet of Ministers issued new restrictions for public places: prohibiting residents from coming closer than 2 m to one another, as well as limiting the number of people allowed to gather indoors and outdoors unless they are members of the same family or perform professional duties.
Residents are urged to work from home when possible, shop less often and avoid crowded places.
Court of first instance rejects Ušakovs’ appeal on dismissal as mayor of Riga
On Wednesday, 8 April, the Administrative District Court rejected Harmony politician Nils Ušakovs’ applications in which he appealed the order issued by Environment Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Pūce on his dismissal from the post of mayor of Riga, as reported by the court.
Inflation in Republic of Latvia reportedly at 1.4% in March
Compared to March 2019, the average level of consumer prices rose by 1.4 % in March 2020. Prices of goods have increased by 0.9 % and prices of services by 2.7 %.
Lithuania’s BC chief: «Latvia’s COVID-19 support for business has been swifter»
It is official: Lithuania is extending lockdown until April 27 to combat the coronavirus pandemic which death toll in the country stood at 15 as of Wednesday noon. As many as 912 persons were diagnosed with COVID-19 by then.
Lithuania on path to allow price regulation in government
In Lithuania, the majority of legislators in the Seimas, have backed draft amendments that set forth allowing the government to regulate the prices of essential goods during this time of quarantine, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reports.
BNN EXPLAINS | Envelope wages – one of the main reasons why idleness benefits may be denied
People need certainty – if they honestly pay taxes, they should be able to receive support from the state in the event of a crisis, since they have taken care of the state all this time by paying taxes, BNN was told in a phone conversation by chairman of LBAS Egils Baldzēns.
- Interviews ,
- Social ,
- Latvia
Criminal process launched against Aivars Lembergs for defamation
On 7 April 2020 State Police Kurzeme RP Saldus Department’s Criminal Police Office commenced a criminal process against Aivars Lembergs for untrue statements and claims he has used on multiple occasions during meetings of Ventspils City Council and Finance Committee against city council deputy Ģirts Valdis Kristovskis, as BNN was told by Kristovskis.
Latvia’s Prime Minister: we are financially well-situated in this crisis
We are financially well-situated in this crisis, said Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama.
Latvian government supports dismissal of State Land Service’s director general
Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers has supported Justice Ministry’s prepared decision project that details the dismissal of the State Land Service director general Solvitai Zvidriņa from her post, as confirmed by Justice Ministry.
China lifts lockdown in Wuhan
In the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the global pandemic of COVID-19 began, a lockdown has been lifted for the first time since January, British news portal The Guardian reports.
Support in Latvia for COVID-19 crisis prevention reaches four billion euros
The volume of support available in Latvia to finance preventive measures to overcome COVID-19 crisis has reached four billion euros, as reported by Latvian Finance Minister Jānis Reirs on Tuesday, 7 April.
Another month stuck home. Latvian government extends state of emergency
The state of emergency declared in Latvia because of COVID-19 pandemic has been extended until 12 May, as confirmed by Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs on social media on 7 April.
75 reports on competition distortions reported to Competition Council in 2019
Last year, the Competition Council received a total of 75 reports related to competition distortions caused by public persons, according to information listed in the latest public account for the institution’s more significant accomplishments in 2019 and developments in competition rights enforcement in Latvia.
Australia quashes child abuse convictions against cardinal Pell
A court in Australia has overturned child sex abuse convictions against cardinal George Pell after he was found guilty and received a prison term, British news portal The Guardian reports.
Education and Science Ministry considers not cancelling centralized exams
Latvia’s Education and Science Ministry considers the option to not cancel centralized exams, especially for 12th graders, as reported on Tuesday, 7 April, by Education Minister Ilga Šuplinska during a meeting with Saeima’s Education, Culture and Science Committee.
Estonian government in two minds on cutting public spending to help economy
Should public spending be cut to help restore the economy? Two of the three parties in the Estonian government have opposing views on this as economic recovery is increasingly discussed, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
Riga International Airport plans to lay off 500 employees
Because of consequences caused by COVID-19, Riga International Airport plans to lay off 500 employees, as BNN was informed by the company.
Poland planning to hold presidential election as postal ballot
The Polish presidential election in May should be held as a postal ballot, the country’s legislators have decided. Opponents of the idea argue that this means putting public health at risk, British-Canadian news agency Reuters reports.
COVID-19 update in Baltics. 548 infected in Latvia, 880 in Lithuania, 1 149 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 548, increasing by six in the past day.
Latvian president urges not to sort idleness benefit recipients based on tax debts
When assessing whether or not a company meets requirements for idleness benefit eligibility, Latvia’s President Egils Levits urges the government to not sort them based on tax debts.
British PM Johnson treated from COVID-19 in intensive care
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in London with his COVID-19 symptoms worsening as the outbreak is claiming more lives in the United Kingdom, British news portal The Guardian reports.
Riga City Council snap elections pushed back to 5 September
The ruling coalition in Latvia has agreed to push back Riga City Council snap elections to 5 September, as journalists were told by politicians after a meeting of ruling parties on Monday, 6 April.
US death toll of COVID-19 nears 11 000
The US, which is the country with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections, has on Tuesday, April 7, reached a total number of COVID-19-related deaths of 10 986, according to the US John Hopkins University and German public broadcaster DW.
Prime Minister says Latvia will neither enhance nor relieve restrictions
We do not plan to enhance restrictive measures, but neither do we plan to relieve restrictions – the storm is not over. Nevertheless, we are on the correct path, said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to Latvijas Radio.
Spanish coronavirus death toll drops for fourth day in a row
In Spain, for the fourth day a row, the number of COVID-19 related deaths per day has decreased as the country has the most confirmed cases in infection in Europa, BBC reports.
Newest comments
-
Ketamine @ 2020-04-08 01:47:18
Belarus is the last country with Soviet medical system so it should have no problem overcoming this "pandemic" unlike pay-to-use healthcare in the West.
-
Hobson.Luther @ 2020-04-07 05:13:58
Don't ask what others have done for you, but ask what you have done for others
-
? @ 2020-04-06 17:07:16
-
2 @ 2020-04-04 21:40:19
-
Latvian @ 2020-04-04 21:08:08
That was a clickbait on Latvian media. After 1 hour of the news articles were edited that the 99 year Lady didn't die from Covid19 , she just was tested positive.